Event Planet Raises $250K to Digitise India's Booming Event Market

Event Planet Technologies, a digital event and wedding aggregator platform founded in 2024, announced $250,000 in angel funding from USA-based serial investor and NRI Virendra Prasad, valuing the startup at ₹30 crore. The capital will support the platform’s global expansion plans, particularly targeting South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, while strengthening vendor partnerships and enhancing technology. Rohit Yagya, Founder & CEO, said, "This investment supports our mission to make event planning simpler, smarter, and more transparent." The funding marks a significant step towards scaling operations across 32 Indian cities and 8 international markets.

Advertisment

Tackling India's Unorganized Event Landscape

India’s event industry is estimated at over ₹6.5 lakh crore and is expected to exceed ₹10.5 lakh crore by 2030, yet remains largely fragmented and informal. Event Planet aims to bring structure and transparency to this space by providing curated venues, verified vendors, and ready-to-book packages through its package-based model. This approach addresses common issues such as uncertainty and lack of transparency, which have traditionally challenged event organisers and vendors alike.

Tech-Driven Vendor and Package Innovation

Leveraging a tech-first approach, Event Planet focuses on automation and personalisation to enhance the user experience. The platform’s proprietary model enables seamless coordination between users, venues, and vendors, simplifying event planning much like booking a vacation. According to lead investor Virendra Prasad, “Their package model delivers great value to customers and supports the vendor ecosystem with a scalable, tech-first approach.” This positions Event Planet not just as a marketplace, but as an enabler of trust and reliability in the industry.

With additional funding, Event Planet plans to expand its vendor network and upgrade technology infrastructure to handle increased automation and personalised event planning solutions. The startup aims to capture a significant share of the growing destination event market, particularly among overseas Indians planning celebrations. Long-term, the company envisions becoming the world’s leading platform for structured event packages, addressing the global demand for digitised event planning solutions.