Emergent Raises $70M to Democratize AI Software Creation

Emergent, an Indian AI platform enabling non-technical users to build production-ready web and mobile applications, has raised $70 million in Series B funding from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The round brings total funding to $100 million within seven months, fuelled by $50 million ARR and 5 million users across 190 countries.

Explosive Growth Signals AI Democratization

Launched just seven months ago, Emergent scaled from $100K to $50 million ARR by enabling entrepreneurs and small businesses to create full-stack applications without coding expertise. The platform's AI agents handle design, development, testing, and scaling, integrating Stripe for immediate monetisation.

"Software creation is undergoing a structural shift," said Mukund Jha, co-founder and CEO of Emergent. "It used to be that only people with technical training or capital got to turn ideas into real products."

Elite Backers Bet on Non-Technical Creators

The rapid Series A-to-B progression—completed in three months—attracts heavyweights including Prosus, Lightspeed, Together, and Y Combinator, plus recent Google investment. SoftBank's return to Indian AI underscores confidence in Emergent's trajectory toward $100 million ARR by April 2026.

"Emergent is growing at a pace we rarely see because it is tapping into a segment that has never been served," said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. Sarthak Misra, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, added that the platform removes technical barriers limiting entrepreneurship.

From Idea to Revenue in Hours

Emergent functions as a virtual development team, delivering production-grade software with built-in billing. Users across established businesses and first-time entrepreneurs now ship monetisable products globally, positioning the platform as infrastructure for the next wave of small business software creation.