Emergent Raises $23M Series A to Expand No-Code App Platform

Emergent has raised $23 million in a Series A round led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures and angels including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot and Balaji Srinivasan. The round brings Emergent’s total funding to $30 million, including a $7 million seed round. The company said it will use the funds to grow the team, deepen research efforts and expand the platform.

Emergent offers an AI-driven, no-code “vibe-coding” platform that the company says lets users — including small business owners, solo founders and creators — build and launch production-ready applications without writing code. The platform handles front-end screens, back-end services, authentication, payments and scaling through coordinated AI agents that code, test and deploy on the user’s behalf.

Emergent reported rapid early adoption: the company says it surpassed $15 million in annual recurring revenue within 90 days, reached more than one million users, and enabled the creation of over 1.5 million apps in the same period. The press material also cites India’s entrepreneurial context, noting that “6 out of 10 people consider entrepreneurship as a good career path.”

Use cases and customer examples

The company highlighted a range of user scenarios to illustrate platform utility:

A jewellery store owner in Michigan built an app to manage pricing across 50 stores and now sells that app to others.

A small business digitized wheelchair inventory tracking using photos and prompts.

An individual with chronic pain created an app to manage their condition.

A UK-based founder built an EV marketplace app.

“My brother and I built Emergent to equip anyone with an idea and a phone to create software affordably,” shared Mukund Jha, co-founder and CEO. “Emergent addresses the technical friction of starting or growing a business. Now anyone from small business owners and aspiring founders to creators can now bring their vision to life, no matter how complex, at a fraction of the time and cost. As the only vibe coding platform that enables users to build highly customizable, production-ready apps, our platform unlocks new possibilities for everyone - not just software engineers.”

"Remember when photography demanded understanding lenses, aperture, lighting, film development, and more? Then the iPhone compressed all of it into a single button for billions of people. Emergent collapses the complexity of software into a single button anyone can press to ship, scale, earn and Lightspeed is proud to back them on this exciting journey," explained Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed.

Outlook and availability

The company said the Series A will support product development, research and team growth to scale the platform and its infrastructure. The press material positions Emergent as aiming to lower technical barriers to software creation for non-developers and small teams.