EarthSync Raises $1M As AI Moves Into Renewable Energy Decisions

India’s clean energy push is no longer constrained by capital alone. As renewable projects scale across industries, from data centers to manufacturing, the harder problem is decision-making: how enterprises interpret policy, model risk, forecast returns, and commit capital with confidence in a fragmented regulatory environment.

EarthSync is positioning itself at this intersection of energy complexity and enterprise decision-making.

The Bengaluru-based startup has raised $1 million in a pre-seed round led by Theia Ventures, with participation from Eximius Ventures, to build an AI-driven platform designed to bring clarity to renewable energy planning, procurement, and operations.

The funding underscores a growing investor focus on infrastructure intelligence, software that does not generate electrons but determines how, where, and when clean energy investments get made.

Turning Policy And Power Data Into Executable Intelligence

EarthSync is building a unified artificial intelligence platform aimed at Commercial & Industrial (C&I) enterprises, Independent Power Producers (IPPs), advisors, and utilities. The platform combines techno-economic modelling, regulatory intelligence, real-time simulations, and AI-led forecasting into a single workflow.

The objective is to replace fragmented planning, often spread across spreadsheets, policy documents, and siloed tools—with a system that allows stakeholders to evaluate options, model outcomes, and assess risk before capital is deployed.

The platform has already processed 10 GW of solar and wind simulations and 4 GWh of BESS simulations through pilots with IPPs and C&I consumers. These simulations have supported bids and strategy decisions for over 200 MW of solar and wind projects and 100 MWh of battery storage.

For enterprises managing long-term power procurement, such modelling can shape pricing strategies, compliance planning, and return expectations well before execution begins.

Why Investors Are Backing The Decision Layer

For early-stage investors, EarthSync represents a shift away from asset-heavy clean energy plays toward software-led system intelligence.

“We are delighted to partner with the EarthSync team as they transform how C&I customers and IPPs measure and manage the performance of their renewable energy installations. Through their proprietary AI-powered tech stack, the company is well positioned to deliver an agile, customisable, and accurate engine that disrupts the conventional Excel-based or legacy software models in this sector.” said Priya Shah, Founder & GP, Theia Ventures.

From Eximius Ventures’ perspective, the appeal lies in EarthSync’s attempt to consolidate policy, pricing, and performance data into a shared source of truth.

“EarthSync is providing a single, trusted view of policy, pricing, and asset performance, one that every stakeholder around the table can finally rely on. We’re excited to welcome EarthSync into Fund II and partner with a team that understands this problem at a systems level,” said Preeti Sampat, Partner, Eximius Ventures.

Scaling Renewables Brings New Execution Challenges

India’s open access renewable market continues to expand as enterprises seek predictable, cost-effective power. However, execution remains complex. State-level policy variations, evolving grid conditions, compliance requirements, and volatile pricing can slow adoption even as demand rises.

EarthSync’s founders describe their platform as a way to absorb this complexity and translate it into actionable insights across industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Theia and Eximius as our first institutional investors, partnering with us to accelerate and simplify energy transitions for IPPs, C&I consumers, and key industry stakeholders. We are building the digital energy backbone that converts policy, technical, and climate complexity into executable intelligence, working across auto manufacturing, data centres, metal and mining, chemicals, and textiles,” said Rajat Singh and Mehul Kumar, co-founders of EarthSync.

The fresh capital will be used to expand the product, scale the team, increase marketplace volumes, and support global expansion efforts.

This marks Theia Ventures’ fifth investment from its new fund, which announced its first close in October 2025, anchored by British International Investment. The fund’s existing portfolio includes Sarla Aviation, Climitra Carbon, Lemnisca, and Novyte Materials, with additional investments planned within the current financial year.

For Theia, EarthSync fits squarely into its thesis around energy transition and industrial decarbonisation, where software plays a central role in accelerating outcomes.

As renewable energy shifts from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, the bottleneck is no longer access; it is execution discipline. Platforms that can interpret policy, simulate outcomes, and align stakeholders may increasingly define who scales efficiently and who stalls.

EarthSync’s bet is that better decisions, made earlier, will determine the pace of the energy transition.