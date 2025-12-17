Digantara Raises USD 50 Million For Sovereign Space Intelligence

Digantara is stepping into a role usually reserved for states: building sovereign space intelligence that can shape deterrence, missile warning, and multi-domain awareness for the decade ahead. The Bengaluru- and Colorado Springs–based startup is now putting serious capital behind that ambition with a fresh round that moves it firmly from “space situational awareness” player to full-stack space surveillance and intelligence provider.

Digantara Raises USD 50 Million

Digantara Industries has closed a USD 50 million Series B round from a mix of strategic and financial investors, including 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala, with continued backing from Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital. The company plans to deploy the capital on global expansion beyond India and the US, new manufacturing facilities for optical systems and satellites, and doubling its global R&D team over the next year. The fundraising marks what the company calls a decisive shift toward owning hardware, software, and intelligence systems that support national security and strategic autonomy.

From Space Awareness To Space Intelligence

The startup is now building a constellation designed for real-time, sovereign space awareness: 15 space-based space surveillance satellites under the ‘SCOT’ series and 2 dedicated ‘ALBATROSS’ missile-warning satellites slated for launch through 2026–27. Alongside these space assets, Digantara is expanding ‘SKYGATE’, its ground-based sensor network that provides persistent observation across critical theatres of operation. Together, these systems feed into ‘AIRA’, an integrated infrastructure that blends advanced hardware, data, and processing across space and ground to create multi-domain surveillance capabilities.

AIRA As The Intelligence Backbone

Within AIRA’s space-and-ground construct, Digantara fuses data from SCOT, ALBATROSS, and SKYGATE to deliver near real-time acquisition, characterization, and interpretation of emerging threats. This infrastructure powers its proprietary platforms ‘Space MAP’ and ‘STARS’, which are designed to provide mission-ready intelligence for decisive, real-time tactical response. The company says this approach is already reflected in large orders and mission contracts from leading defense and commercial intelligence customers and in its expanding footprint across India, Singapore, the United States, and an upcoming European presence by mid-2026.

Investors Back Full-Stack Bet

Investors are framing Digantara’s value in terms of end-to-end capability, not just data feeds. Sameer Nath, CIO & Head, Venture Capital & Private Equity, 360 ONE Asset, said what stood out was the team’s commitment to building full-stack infrastructure, combining technical expertise and business acumen to deliver “mission-critical capabilities across sensing, autonomy, and downstream applications.” Founder and CEO Anirudh Sharma called space “the new high ground for national security”, adding that the fresh capital will accelerate operational readiness, expansion into the US and Europe, and new programmes in missile warning, tracking, and space-based interceptors to deliver “real deterrence and multidomain superiority”.

Building A Sovereign Space Layer

For governments and defence agencies, Digantara positions its systems as a way to manage, protect, and defend assets across domains, with a particular focus on sovereign control over sensing and latency-sensitive missions. Its services span early warning, tracking, and risk assessment for national security scenarios where automation and rapid interpretation of space activity matter. As global competition in space intensifies, the company is pitching itself as an enabler of strategic autonomy especially for nations that want control over their own intelligence layer rather than relying solely on external constellations.