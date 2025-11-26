Definedge Raises Funding to Revolutionize Trading Tools and Investor Education in India

Definedge Securities Broking Private Limited, a Pune-based fintech company, has closed its first institutional and angel investment round, signalling the next phase of its growth. The funding, which comes from a group of prominent industry veterans and angel investors, will help Definedge expand its innovative offerings for Indian traders and investors. The investor group includes notable figures such as Hemant Luthra, Ajay Srivastava, D. Prasad, Nitin Agarwal, and Madhusudan N. Sarda.
While the exact capital raised remains undisclosed, the calibre of the investors involved reflects strong confidence in Definedge’s leadership and its vision to democratise access to professional-grade trading tools and educational resources.
The Shift Toward a More Informed Investor Base
Definedge’s founders, Prashant Shah (co-founder & CEO) and Rajesh Badiye (co-founder & CIO), initially launched the company as an investor education platform focused on providing research-driven insights. Over time, they expanded into a full-service brokerage offering a range of analytical tools designed to assist both seasoned investors and newcomers in making more informed, less speculative investment decisions.
“The mission from the start has been clear: we wanted to empower individual investors with the tools and knowledge typically available to institutional players,” said Prashant Shah, Co-founder & CEO. “The idea was never just to launch a brokerage; it was about creating a transparent ecosystem where education, analysis, and automation work together to provide professional-grade resources to retail traders.”
This ambition is more relevant now than ever, as India’s financial landscape undergoes a significant transformation. The Indian retail investor base has seen explosive growth, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) registering more than 240 million investors. The surge in household wealth moving toward capital markets has also led to a significant increase in mutual fund investments, which now command a larger share of household savings.
The challenge, however, remains clear: how do you equip this new generation of investors with the tools, resources, and education to navigate a complex, high-stakes financial environment? Definedge believes the answer lies in combining sophisticated trading technology with a deep focus on investor education.
Building a Product-First Ecosystem
Definedge’s flagship offerings include the popular options analytics platform Opstra, as well as tools for momentum investing, algorithmic trading, and mutual fund analysis. The company has positioned itself as a leader in India’s retail trading ecosystem by focusing on integrated solutions that help users develop disciplined, data-driven trading strategies.
The company also hosts an annual trading and investing conference, which has become a significant event for those looking to deepen their knowledge of the financial markets. Definedge’s growing suite of in-house tools spans both technical and fundamental analysis, as well as advanced options strategies. The integration of research, analysis, and automation has been central to the company’s product-first approach.
“Unlike many startups that start with a product and then figure out how to market it, we started with a community,” said Shah. “We didn’t just build a brokerage; we built trust first.”
Investment Round Draws Industry Heavyweights
The new funding will enable Definedge to expand on its product offerings and accelerate its roadmap to launch a pioneering algorithmic trading platform tailored specifically for the Indian market. With backing from seasoned investors like Hemant Luthra, former executive at Mahindra Group, and Ajay Srivastava, founder of Dimensions Corporate Finance, Definedge aims to scale both its product suite and community engagement initiatives.
“Definedge is not just a broker; it’s a fintech platform that strives to make the tools used by institutional investors accessible to retail traders,” said Hemant Luthra. “The combination of strong leadership, innovative products, and a community-focused approach makes Definedge a standout in the rapidly growing wealth-tech space.”
Ajay Srivastava echoed Luthra’s sentiments, adding, “We are excited to support a company that’s not just focused on making trades but on providing traders with the right tools to make smarter, more informed decisions.”
D. Prasad, a founder of Bigdatamatica Solutions, emphasized that the platform’s combination of research, tools, and AI-powered insights is what drew him to invest in Definedge. “In an industry that often focuses on quick trades and speculative moves, Definedge is focused on long-term investor success,” he said.
A Future-Oriented Approach
With the new investment, Definedge plans to enhance its user experience, expand its educational content, and further automate its platform with cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning. The company’s long-term vision includes developing India’s first fully integrated algorithm platform, in addition to refining its existing tools, such as Opstra and Momentify.
As the retail trading segment in India evolves, Definedge’s holistic approach to combining fintech innovation with comprehensive investor education positions it as a leader in the space. The company plans to leverage its new capital to further enhance its infrastructure, compliance measures, and community-building efforts to ensure a scalable and sustainable business model.
“The Indian retail trading segment is rapidly evolving,” said Nitin Agarwal, a serial angel investor. “Having invested in over 125 startups, I see huge potential in Definedge’s approach to providing institutional-quality tools to the mass market.”
For Definedge, the support of such veteran investors adds a crucial layer of experience in governance, market insights, and execution, providing the company with the resources it needs to lead the next phase of its growth.
As retail investors continue to flock to India’s stock markets, companies like Definedge are stepping up to bridge the knowledge gap. By combining cutting-edge tools with a deep commitment to education, Definedge is poised to redefine how Indian traders approach the financial markets—making professional-grade tools and education accessible to all.
The journey of Definedge is a testament to the power of innovation, community trust, and a forward-thinking vision. As India’s retail trading landscape continues to evolve, Definedge’s role as a trusted partner in investor education and technology will likely become even more critical in helping individuals navigate the complexities of modern investing.