Deepinder Goyal Raises ₹493 Cr for Wearable Startup Temple

Temple, a new wearable startup founded by Deepinder Goyal, has raised ₹493 Cr at a post-money valuation of ₹1,700 Cr.

The round values Temple at a post-money valuation of about ₹1,700 crore ($187 million). The capital came largely from founder friends, family offices and early backers from Goyal’s Zomato journey, including Steadview Capital and Peak XV Partners. Goyal himself is investing over ₹100 crore and will hold a 29% stake post-funding.

After reports of the round surfaced, Goyal confirmed the fundraise publicly, saying Temple raised $54 million at a post-money valuation of around $190 million.

“Every investor in this round is a founder friend or early-stage Zomato investor who wanted in, whether or not Temple ever makes it to market,” he wrote.

In a market obsessed with velocity and scale, Temple’s round reads differently. This is capital aligned to patience and belief, not timelines.

Why Employees Put Their Own Money In

One detail stood out even within India’s crowded funding landscape. More than 30 Temple employees invested in the round, at the same valuation as external investors, with no discounts.

“More than 30 Temple employees participated in the round, at par valuation. No discount,” Goyal said.

In practical terms, this turns Temple’s early team into long-term stakeholders rather than option holders waiting for liquidity. It also reframes the startup’s culture: this is not a venture built for quick validation, but one where builders are expected to commit capital as well as talent.

Temple is still pre-launch. Its website carries a simple “Coming Soon” message and describes a device designed to measure “Brain Flow”, blood flow to the brain. The underlying thesis is rooted in Goyal’s biological research initiative, Continue Research, and its Gravity Ageing hypothesis, which explores how gravity may reduce cerebral blood flow over a lifetime.

The wearable aims to measure these changes directly. That ambition places Temple closer to experimental health and performance tech than mainstream consumer wearables.

A New Chapter After the Public Company Phase

Temple’s funding round also reflects a broader personal transition for Goyal. He recently stepped down as Group CEO of Zomato parent Eternal, citing a desire to pursue high-risk ideas that do not sit comfortably inside a listed company.

Over the past year, he has been working on multiple ventures, including Continue Research and LAT Aerospace, which recently acquired Sharang Shakti to enter defence technology. Temple sits squarely within this phase—capital intensive, scientifically ambitious and uncertain by design.

For investors and employees backing Temple, the wager is not just on a product but on Goyal’s willingness to stay with a hard problem for the long haul. In that sense, this round is less about valuation and more about alignment.

Temple may still be months – or years – away from market readiness. But its first signal is already clear: this is a company being built with belief capital, long timelines and skin in the game from day one.