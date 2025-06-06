Decentro Raises ₹30 Cr, Flips Back to India for Fintech Expansion

In a strategic move that signals the maturation of India's fintech ecosystem, Decentro, the API banking platform powering over ₹50,000 crore in annual payment volumes, has closed a ₹30 crore Series B funding round. It will also be reversing its parent entity's location from Singapore back to India over the next 12–18 months.

The raise comes at a time when Decentro has achieved profitability and solidified its position as the infrastructure backbone for over 1,300 companies across NBFCs, fintech platforms, digital lenders, and banks—making it one of the few Indian fintech infrastructure companies to scale to enterprise dominance while maintaining successful unit economics.

India at the Core: Strategic Flip from Singapore

Led by InfoEdge Ventures, with participation from Stargazer Growth (backed by Groww CEO Lalit Keshre) and existing investors including Uncorrelated Ventures, the funding round positions Decentro to accelerate its vision of becoming India’s financial infrastructure operating system.

The decision to flip the parent entity from Singapore to India reflects a broader trend of Indian fintech companies choosing to domicile in India as the ecosystem matures and regulatory frameworks strengthen.

Three Pillars: KYC, Payments, and Collections

Decentro’s infrastructure-first approach spans:

KYC & Data Intelligence: Streamlining verification with deep alternative and financial data points.

Payments: Powering mission-critical payment flows at enterprise scale.

Debt Collections: Automating recovery through AI-powered solutions and multilingual voice bots.

“Our goal has always been to make financial infrastructure simple, secure, and reliable at scale,” said Rohit Taneja, Co-founder & CEO. “India is where it all started, and we want to make this our long-term base with the eventual flip.”

AI Innovation Driving Enterprise Utility

The company’s latest AI-powered modules are seeing rapid adoption:

Scanner: A real-time profiling and risk engine used across BFSI and commerce.

Neobot: India’s first multilingual AI voice agent for automated collections, aimed at addressing the ₹10+ lakh crore NPA challenge.

“This flip is a strong statement of our commitment to India and our belief in its capacity to foster and scale global financial infrastructure companies,” said Pratik Daudkhane, Co-founder of Decentro.