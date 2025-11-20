CtrlB Raises $2.5M Seed To Revolutionize High Scale Observability

CtrlB, a unified data platform focused on simplifying large-scale observability for engineering and security teams, announced a $2.5 million seed funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, with contributions from Equirus, InnovateX Fund, Campus Fund, and Point One Capital. The fresh capital will accelerate R&D, patent filings, and certifications like SOC 2 plus ISO 27001, while expanding CtrlB’s presence across India and the US.

At the core of CtrlB’s innovation is its architecture that unifies logs, metrics, traces, and security events into a diskless cloud data lake. Its patent-pending indexing and compression technology enable ultra-fast search across high cardinality data alongside breakthrough ingestion speeds and up to 200x compression of log and trace workloads. This translates into up to 80% reduction in storage costs while enabling large telemetry datasets to be retained and analysed with improved speed.

Market Strategy Targets Enterprise Growth

Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director at Chiratae Ventures, conveyed confidence in CtrlB’s disruptive potential: “Storage and retrieval of telemetry data made 10x better will allow enterprises to increase visibility and speed simultaneously.” The startup aims to onboard over 50 enterprise customers within 18 months in sectors including logistics, fintech, e-commerce, and SaaS, while deepening partnerships in cloud and DevOps ecosystems.

Upgrading User Experience And Ecosystem Support

CtrlB is preparing a significant platform upgrade featuring revamped dashboards, enhanced correlation engines, and a redesigned interface to boost user experience. The roadmap also includes building a strong developer ecosystem and expanding into adjacent markets such as application performance monitoring and log analytics, moving toward a full-stack security and observability cloud.

A Balanced Approach To Scaling Observability

Sunder Nookala of Equirus InnovateX Fund highlighted the strength of CtrlB’s design in addressing data bloat challenges. CtrlB is positioning itself as a foundational engine for observability data, focused on balancing visibility, performance, and cost for engineering teams operating at scale.

Adarsh Srivastava, CEO, emphasised the mission: “This funding marks an important milestone ... Our customers want better speed, better economics and simpler operations. With this round, we are doubling down on improving our customer experience from onboarding to performance to reliability.”

The company is poised to make high-scale observability accessible and efficient for distributed engineering and security teams, signalling a shift toward more cost-effective and scalable monitoring solutions in the enterprise technology landscape.