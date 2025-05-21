Cryptique Raises Angel Round to Power Smarter Web3 Marketing with AI

Cryptique, an intelligent analytics and attribution platform for Web3 businesses, has raised an angel-funding round from a clutch of leading entrepreneurs and investors across India, the UAE, and the USA to accelerate product development and team expansion. The raise follows the company’s participation at Token2049 Dubai, one of the largest global Web3 gatherings.

Advertisment

Founded by Indian entrepreneurs Parth Agarwal and Akshit Varsani out of Dubai in 2024, Cryptique helps Web3 businesses solve a core problem: marketing teams spend millions on user acquisition but have little visibility into how users move from traditional Web2 channels (like ads, social media, or influencer content) to on-chain behavior (such as wallet connections, token usage, or transactions). This disconnect leads to poor ROI, inefficient spend, and fragmented growth strategies. Cryptique addresses this by bridging off-chain marketing data with wallet-level on-chain behavior, offering businesses a unified view of the full user journey. Its proprietary system, CQ Intelligence, is a suite of AI agents that function like a digital CMO, helping Web3 teams not only analyze what’s working but also execute marketing actions in real time.

With the new capital, Cryptique plans to accelerate the development of its suite of AI agents—cutting-edge AI analytics that deliver comprehensive, end-to-end marketing insights and strategic intelligence. The company is rolling out alpha versions of its product, launching targeted community initiatives, and driving adoption through high-impact campaigns. The funding will support its deeper commitment to decentralization and protocol alignment. It will also be used to expand Cryptique’s engineering team and onboard new customers.

Bridging Web2 Funnels to On-Chain Behavior

Advertisment

The platform is designed for a range of Web3-native companies—from NFT marketplaces and crypto wallets to DeFi platforms, gaming projects, and token ecosystems. For example, a blockchain game seeking clarity on which campaigns are driving in-game purchases, or a DAO tracking which referral programs lead to actual wallet engagement, can use Cryptique to connect the dots. Key features of Cryptique include attribution of wallet actions to specific channels (like Telegram or X), conversion funnels from a click to on-chain event, behavioral segmentation based on wallet behavior, and AI-powered campaign optimization.

Cryptique’s founding team has deep expertise in Web3. Parth Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, is a Web3-native entrepreneur with a background in venture capital who previously scaled a crypto project to over $5 billion in transactions and led B2B growth across the ecosystem. Akshit, Co-founder and CTO, is a second-time founder and experienced engineer who built enterprise IT infrastructure for institutions like ANZ Bank and scaled his last startup to over $500,000 in revenue. To support its next phase of growth, Cryptique is all set to raise a strategic seed round soon.

Parth Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Cryptique, said, “We aim to revolutionize Web3 marketing forever. The data disconnect is costing the industry both capital and growth. We’re solving that by closing the loop between off-chain metrics and on-chain behavior, powering the ecosystem through our AI model (CQ Intelligence).”

Advertisment

"Generalist AI models often fall short for Web3's dynamic needs, typically limited by static data and predictive guesswork. At Cryptique, we've been quietly architecting a more potent solution: decentralized agentic systems powered by live, comprehensive Web3 data. This delivers the steerable, trustworthy intelligence required to truly accelerate the ecosystem," added Akshit Varsani, Co-founder and CTO, Cryptique.