CoreOps.AI Secures USD 3.5M To Fast-Track Enterprise AI Modernisation

CoreOps.AI has raised USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Siana Capital Management, with participation from Kettleborough, Aroa Venture Partners, and select HNIs. The funding will power the expansion of its engineering team, enhance platform innovation, and scale global go-to-market efforts.

Advertisment

Built by Domain Experts, for Real Enterprise Challenges

Founded in 2024 by seasoned technology leaders, CoreOps.AI helps large enterprises modernise legacy systems, unify data, automate operations, and deploy AI agents at scale, transforming outdated IT landscapes into AI-ready foundations. Its modular platform, AgentCORE, DataCORE, and CORESight — has already supported 20+ AI deployments across manufacturing, BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

“Enterprises today need AI that is real, deployed, integrated and delivering business outcomes,” said Rajiv Srivastava, CEO, CoreOps.AI. “This investment enables us to accelerate our mission of building the enterprise AI operating system- helping organisations modernise 2X faster, reduce operational costs by up to 25% and unlock autonomous intelligence across business functions.”

Investors believe CoreOps.AI is uniquely positioned to shape the next phase of digital transformation.

“We are pleased to partner with CoreOps.AI, which stands out for its engineering depth and the practical value its agentic AI brings to large enterprises,” said Dr Archana Hingorani, Managing Partner, Siana Capital Management. “The platform’s scalability and strong customer traction position CoreOps.AI to lead the next wave of AI-driven transformation.”

Unlike traditional consulting-heavy modernisation approaches, CoreOps.AI’s platform-led AI strategy aims to shorten time-to-value, reduce transformation friction, and enable a future-ready intelligence layer across enterprise operations.

“This milestone strengthens our journey to build the intelligent core for how enterprises operate, grow and compete in the AI era,” Srivastava added.