Consuma Raises $1.3M to Transform Consumer Research with AI

In today's rapidly evolving digital market, consumer insights are the bedrock of strategic decision-making for brands. Yet traditional research methods—long surveys and focus groups—are increasingly seen as slow, costly, and outdated. Enter Consuma, a Bengaluru-based startup that is rewriting the rules of consumer research with the power of AI.

Founded in 2021 by Abhilash Madabhushi while still a student, Consuma has quickly made a name for itself among global brands like Godrej and Britannia. Its AI engine enables companies to derive deeper, actionable insights from digital behavior data—at a fraction of the time and cost.

The recent infusion of $1.3 million, led by Equirus InnovateX Fund and bolstered by angel investors such as Mekin Maheshwari and Biswa Kalyan Rath, underscores investor confidence in the company's vision. The funds will accelerate product development and expand market reach, both domestically and internationally.

Abhilash Madabhushi emphasizes that consumer behavior is changing faster than ever, and brands need research methods that keep pace. "Relying on surveys in 2025 is like relying on smoke signals in the era of satellites," he notes. With its AI engine, brands can now perform in-depth research in just 30 minutes—covering 1,000 times more data than traditional methods—at about one-tenth of the cost.

Sadhika Agarwal of Equirus InnovateX describes Consuma's platform as a game-changer. "In a world of quick commerce where consumer expectations evolve in real time, the shelf life of insights is low. Consuma AI’s platform brings that decision intelligence into the moment."

As digital transformation accelerates, innovations like Consuma's AI-driven research are poised to give brands a competitive edge, helping them stay ahead in a world where consumer preferences evolve at the speed of data.