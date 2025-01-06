Consint.AI Secures ₹5 Crore to Transform Healthcare with AI Technology

Consint.AI has secured Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund. The funds will be used to scale operations, expand sales outreach, and enhance its Generative AI feature suite for healthcare platforms.

This milestone underscores Consint.AI's commitment to transforming healthcare transactions, optimizing insurance claims, and driving personalised patient care.

A Vision for Healthcare Transformation

Founded in 2020 by Ashish Chaturvedi and later joined by co-founder Swadeep Singh, Consint.AI specializes in addressing critical challenges in healthcare through innovative platforms:

Risk.ai : Optimizes insurance transactions and combats fraud, waste, and abuse.

CIPHR.ai: Enhances critical patient management while streamlining claims generation for hospitals using custom Generative AI models.

These solutions are already deployed across India, the Middle East, and Africa, with plans to penetrate the U.S. healthcare market further.

Strategic Use of Funds

The capital raised will support:

Sales Outreach : Expanding market reach across emerging markets and the U.S.

AI Development : Accelerating enhancements to the Generative AI suite, focusing on fraud detection, claims processing, and personalized care.

Infrastructure & Team Expansion: Strengthening its foundation to scale operations globally.

Manoj Agarwal, Managing Partner at Seafund, remarked, "Consint.AI’s focus on solving healthcare insurance claims processing and fraud detection tackles a multi-billion-dollar problem. We’re excited to help the company scale and achieve its ambitions."

Recent Milestones

Consint.AI’s growth trajectory has been remarkable:

Secured over INR 10 crore in signed contracts in the past year, including multi-year agreements with leading insurers and hospitals.

Launched CIPHR.ai, which provides point-of-care intelligence for doctors, streamlines claims transactions, and enhances hospital efficiency.

Expanded into APAC, and MEA regions, and is gearing up to establish a strong foothold in the U.S. market.

Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, stated, “The transformative potential of Generative AI in healthcare is immense. Our platforms, CIPHR.ai and Risk.ai, are designed to simplify complex healthcare transactions and deliver personalized care. This funding enables us to accelerate innovation and global expansion.”

Scaling for the Future

Consint.AI aims to:

Expand Risk.ai into private and public insurance markets across APAC and MEA.

Establish product-market fit for CIPHR.ai in the U.S., targeting healthcare providers and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs).

Drive value-based care and seamless transactions in the $600 billion healthcare transaction market.

A Promising Future in HealthTech

With a projected 4x year-over-year growth, Consint.AI is set to redefine healthcare transactions with its cutting-edge AI-driven platforms. By combining advanced technology with a focus on operational efficiency, the company is poised to lead the charge in global health tech innovation.

Stay tuned as Consint.AI continues its journey to revolutionize healthcare with Generative AI.

