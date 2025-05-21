CloudSEK Raises $19M to Scale Predictive Cybersecurity Globally

CloudSEK, a leader in AI-powered cyber threat prediction and intelligence, has raised $19 million across its Series A2 and B1 funding rounds. The round included participation from a mix of India- and US-based investors, such as MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, and strategic investors including Commvault. Notably, the Meeran Family (founders of Eastern Group), StartupXSeed, Neon Fund, and Exfinity Ventures—CloudSEK’s early backers—continue to support the company’s long-term vision.

Founded in 2015 by cybersecurity researcher-turned-entrepreneur Rahul Sasi, CloudSEK was built to proactively predict and mitigate cyber threats and create a safer digital future. What began as a research-driven initiative has since evolved into one of the industry’s most trusted threat intelligence platforms, serving over 250 enterprises across banking, healthcare, technology, and the public sector.

CloudSEK: Global Growth, Predictive Power

The newly raised capital will fuel CloudSEK’s continued product innovation and global expansion, with a focus on advancing its AI models and enhancing platform integrations. Unlike traditional cybersecurity tools that react after a breach, CloudSEK detects Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs)—early indicators of a breach like leaked credentials, exposed APIs, and compromised vendors—weeks in advance.

“We built CloudSEK to predict the initial attack vector and stop threats before they hit the headlines. Our goal has always been to prevent threats before they escalate,” said Rahul Sasi, Co-founder & CEO of CloudSEK.

“Unlike conventional threat intelligence that focuses on indicators of compromise after an attack, our platform detects the earliest signals—weeks before an incident unfolds. That’s our version of threat intelligence: predictive, not forensic.”

Sasi also shared that over 60% of CloudSEK’s net new revenue now comes from international markets, with the U.S. emerging as the company’s fastest-growing region. “We’ve achieved this scale while staying cash flow positive. This round—backed by top financial and strategic investors—not only validates our vision but reinforces what we’ve believed from day one: cybersecurity must be proactive, not reactive.”

CloudSEK’s predictive approach has resonated with global enterprises, earning a 4.8-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights across 195 reviews—making it one of the most recommended cybersecurity vendors globally.

“Early visibility into threats is no longer optional. CloudSEK’s predictive intelligence helps enterprises take control of the narrative—before attackers do,” said Dr. Durga Dube, CISO of a Fortune Global 100 company.

“CloudSEK has created a great product based on cutting-edge AI, appropriate for the security needs of top global companies. Tenacity is excited about backing and working closely with Rahul and his team to help build a great global technology product company from India,” added Rohit Razdan, Partner, Tenacity Ventures.

“CloudSEK has grown 3x in ARR over the last 24 months and continues to grow well above industry standards,” said Kalyan Kumar Vattipalli, VP of Finance at CloudSEK.

“The round attracted significant interest from global financial investors, and we will soon be announcing Series B2 as an extension of B1, both to onboard new investors and to facilitate partial exits for some of our early backers.”

With this funding and strategic investors on board, CloudSEK is doubling down on its mission to make predictive threat intelligence the global cybersecurity standard—empowering organizations to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threat actors.