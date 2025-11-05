Blyp Raises ₹50 Lakh in Bridge Round to Accelerate Smart Parking Expansion

Blyp, India’s leading smart parking solutions provider, has secured ₹50 lakh in bridge funding from entrepreneur Sandesh Sharda following its pre-Series A round. The funding will be used to enhance its app-based parking technology, expand operations across metro and tier-2 cities, and onboard malls, corporates, and institutional clients.

In addition to this achievement, Blyp has successfully raised ₹50 lakhs in funding from Mr Sandesh Sharda – the titan who is garnering love from everywherein India. The funding received was a part of an ongoing bridge round post their pre-series A round, which will be utilised to strengthen its technology stack, expand its presence across metro and tier-2 cities, and onboard more malls, corporates and institutional clients.

Investment Fuels Technology and Geographic Growth

The capital infusion aims to strengthen Blyp’s technology stack and boost its presence beyond Delhi NCR, accelerating its mission to ease urban parking challenges through a quick, digital-first parking experience.

“Being featured on IdeaBaaz is a proud moment for our entire team. It’s a platform that recognises innovation and entrepreneurial drive, and we’re thrilled to share how Blyp is changing the way India parks. With our new funding, we aim to accelerate our expansion and bring faster, more sustainable parking experience to millions of car owners across India,” said Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CEO, Blyp

“Our vision has always been to make parking effortless through technology. From tackling everyday challenges like unavailability and manual payments to enabling digital-first parking ecosystems for corporates and smart cities, Blyp is creating impact at every level. This recognition and support will help us scale our mission faster and more effectively.” said Abhimanyu Singh, Co-founder & COO, Blyp