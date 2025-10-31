Beyond Renewables Secures ₹5 Cr for Solar Waste Recycling Tech

Beyond Renewables & Recycling, a climate-tech startup developing advanced solar waste recycling technologies, has raised ₹5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by US-based Momentum Capital. The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, IIMA Ventures, Oorjan Cleantech, and Gautam Das, founder of Oorjan.

The funding will help Beyond Renewables scale its proprietary recycling process—designed to recover over 95% of high-value materials such as silver, silicon, aluminium, and glass from end-of-life solar panels—and build India’s first large-scale solar waste recycling ecosystem.

Founded in 2024 by Manhar Dixit and Vedant Taneja, the startup aims to address India’s mounting 1.2 million-ton solar waste challenge, expected to surge fourfold by 2040. Most of this waste is currently processed by the informal sector, resulting in unsafe handling and low recovery rates.

“Our mission goes beyond recycling—we’re building the foundation for a circular solar economy,” said Manhar Dixit, CEO, Beyond Renewables & Recycling. “This investment validates our approach and accelerates our goal to transform solar waste into valuable, reusable resources.”

Driving a Circular Solar Economy

Beyond Renewables’ deep-tech process combines advanced thermal and chemical treatments to extract materials with high purity and minimal environmental impact. The startup is currently commissioning its first industrial-scale facility in Rajasthan, with over 2,000 metric tonnes of solar waste in its processing pipeline.

According to Ankur Shrivastava, Managing Partner, Momentum Capital, “The solar waste challenge is an immediate and growing concern. Beyond Renewables’ innovative technology and clear go-to-market strategy position it to lead India’s transition to a sustainable, circular solar economy projected to reach ₹20,000 crore by 2040.”

Strategic Partnerships and Market Readiness

To secure a steady waste supply, the company has developed partnerships across the solar value chain—including asset developers, EPC players, and manufacturers. It has also received LOIs for recycled materials from multiple buyers and is supported by IIT Mandi Catalyst and NSRCEL.

Advertisment

With India’s solar capacity now exceeding 127 GW, Beyond Renewables is positioning itself at the intersection of clean energy and sustainable waste management—turning one of India’s emerging environmental challenges into a new circular economy opportunity.