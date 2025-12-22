Axiado Raises $100M To Build Security Foundations For AI Data Centers

As AI workloads push data centers toward higher autonomy and power density, infrastructure security is moving closer to the silicon layer. Axiado Corporation is betting that this shift will define the next phase of cloud and AI infrastructure.

The California-headquartered platform security firm has raised over $100 million in an oversubscribed Series C+ round, led by Maverick Silicon, with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, Orbit Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital, Nosterra Ventures, and others. The company said the funding will accelerate global expansion and product development, with India emerging as a central pillar of its growth strategy.

Notably, around 75% of Axiado’s new hiring investment will be directed toward India, underscoring the country’s growing role in deep-tech and silicon-driven innovation for global AI infrastructure.

India Becomes A Core Engineering Hub

Axiado’s expansion plans are anchored in the scaling of its India R&D operations, where the company is building a specialised engineering hub focused on platform security, firmware development, and silicon validation.

The India centre, which has expanded significantly over the past year, is expected to play a larger role as Axiado accelerates the delivery of its next-generation platforms. Beyond talent expansion, the company is also forging partnerships across hyperscalers, telecom operators, and AI infrastructure providers in the region.

Rather than positioning India as a cost centre, Axiado is aligning it with some of the hardest problems emerging in AI-era infrastructure, power efficiency, system trust, and autonomous operations at scale.

Securing Infrastructure At The Chip Level

At the heart of Axiado’s strategy is its Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU), a platform-level chip designed to embed security, control, and AI-driven monitoring directly into data centre infrastructure.

The TCU combines secure control, compute, and continuous sensing into a single silicon platform. Its autonomous monitoring and response capabilities are intended to support self-managing systems, an increasingly critical requirement as AI-driven environments grow more complex and less human-operated.

According to Gopi Sirineni, Founder, President and CEO of Axiado, customer demand is validating this approach. “The strong response to our Series C+ round is a clear validation from our customers and partners that AI-driven, hardware-anchored security is now a foundational requirement for today’s data centres.”

Power, Security, And Autonomy Converge

Beyond security, Axiado is positioning its technology to address another pressure point for AI data centres: energy efficiency. As AI workloads scale, optimising power and cooling is becoming as critical as defending against cyber threats.

Andrew Homan, Managing Partner, Maverick Silicon, said Axiado’s approach reflects how infrastructure priorities are changing. “As AI workloads continue to transform and push the limits of data centre infrastructure, the need for hardware-anchored security has never been greater. Axiado’s TCU not only protects infrastructure from threats in real time but also helps optimise power and cooling.”

Scaling Go-To-Market And Partnerships

Proceeds from the funding round will also support expansion across sales, marketing, and customer support, alongside deeper collaboration with OEM and ODM partners to bring Axiado’s solutions into more data centres globally.

The company recently doubled headcount in India and Taiwan, grew its overall team by 40%, and opened a new office in India—moves that signal readiness for broader enterprise adoption in 2026 and beyond.

From an investor perspective, Axiado’s focus aligns with growing concerns around responsible and secure AI deployment.

Abishek Shukla, Managing Director, Prosperity7 Ventures US, said: “As AI systems become increasingly autonomous and compute-intensive, Axiado’s ability to blend silicon-level trust with intelligent power optimisation and system management positions it at the forefront of a more secure and sustainable digital future.”

As enterprises and cloud providers race to operationalise agentic AI, the industry’s attention is shifting from software intelligence alone to infrastructure trust, resilience, and efficiency. Axiado’s bet is that the next generation of AI systems will demand security and autonomy built into the hardware itself, not layered on later.

With fresh capital and an India-led engineering push, the company is positioning itself where AI ambition meets operational reality: deep inside the data centre stack.