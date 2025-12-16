Aurassure Raises Rs 25 Crore To Build Climate Intelligence For Enterprises

Aurassure has raised Rs 25 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Rainmatter by Zerodha and Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from Maithan Alloys Limited. The funding comes at a time when enterprises across infrastructure, insurance, logistics, and manufacturing are grappling with heat stress, flooding, pollution spikes, and unpredictable weather patterns that directly impact people, assets, and continuity.

Advertisment

Unlike traditional climate monitoring systems that rely on sparse data or satellite-only models, Aurassure focuses on hyperlocal, ground-level intelligence. Its platform provides enterprises with real-time visibility into environmental risks, enabling faster operational decisions rather than post-event analysis.

From Sensors On Streets To Decisions In Boardrooms

Founded in 2022 by Akanksha Priyadarshini, co-founder & CEO, Aurassure, the startup has built a vertically integrated climate intelligence stack that converts raw environmental signals into early warnings, risk indices, and actionable insights.

At the core of Aurassure’s model is a dense network of over 2,000 street-level sensors combined with proprietary AI-physics fusion models. These systems track air quality, heat stress, rainfall, flooding, wind dynamics, and microclimate variations with high spatial resolution.

For enterprises operating large facilities or distributed assets, this level of granularity can mean the difference between proactive mitigation and costly downtime. In industrial zones, for instance, localised heat and air quality data can guide shift planning and worker safety measures. In flood-prone urban areas, early water-level alerts support asset protection and logistics planning.

Aurassure reports 150% year-on-year revenue growth since its last fundraising round in 2023, driven by adoption across enterprise and industrial customers. Over the past year, the company has scaled operations across more than 200 cities in India and over 100 cities in Brazil, maintaining 99% uptime across its sensor network.

International expansion has accelerated as well. Aurassure has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil, initiated early projects in Bangladesh, and laid the groundwork for broader entry into South Asia, Latin America, and Africa—regions where climate volatility is high and reliable environmental data remains limited.

Advertisment

Where The New Capital Will Go

The fresh capital will be deployed across four priorities: global expansion, product development, hardware innovation, and manufacturing.

On the product side, Aurassure plans to advance its Climate Intelligence Analytics Platform by expanding AI-driven predictive models and cloud analytics capabilities. Hardware investments will focus on next-generation sensors for air quality, heat, rainfall, and flooding, with an emphasis on accuracy, durability, and scalable manufacturing.

Geographically, the company aims to deepen its presence in Brazil while building regional teams and city-level deployments across emerging markets.

“Enterprises today need climate intelligence that is immediate, accurate, and hyperlocal,” said Akanksha Priyadarshini, Co-founder & CEO, Aurassure. “Aurassure brings that capability to the ground by helping organisations reduce risk, protect people, and operate with confidence in an increasingly unpredictable climate. What was earlier a ‘nice to have’ has now become an absolute necessity. This fundraiser enables us to accelerate that mission across the global South.”

From the investor side, the emphasis is on resilience rather than mitigation alone.

“Climate change is here, and we are beginning to feel the effects in our lives,” said Abhinav Singh Negi, Investments Team, Rainmatter. “Though the long-term goal for humanity is to take mitigating measures, it seems global policy and executive alignment will take some time. In the meantime, we cannot afford to just react to the adverse effects of climate change; we need to take a more proactive approach. This is where we feel Aurassure can contribute to our resilience.”

Advertisment

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, added that Aurassure’s integration of hyperlocal data with satellite inputs and AI-physics models positions it well for challenging environments, a key reason the firm continues to back the startup.

Beyond Technology: Partnerships And Platforms

Aurassure has also expanded its ecosystem through global partnerships, research collaborations, and alliances with developmental organisations focused on climate resilience. Engagements with academic institutions and public-interest research groups aim to improve the scientific accuracy and real-world applicability of its models.

On the product front, the company has launched the Climate Intelligence Analytics Platform (Aurassure Insights – AI Platform) and Avani, a personalised AI bot designed to answer climate-related questions for any location. These offerings reflect a broader shift toward making climate intelligence more accessible across enterprise roles, not just sustainability teams.

Advertisment

Over the next 12 months, Aurassure plans to scale deployments across India, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, targeting enterprise customers in insurance, renewables, logistics, and construction. The longer-term goal is ambitious: enabling real-time climate awareness across 1,000 cities in the Global South within three years.

As climate risk moves from boardroom discussions to daily operational decisions, startups like Aurassure are redefining how enterprises see and respond to the environment around them.