Arya.ag Secures ₹725 Crore to Scale Climate-Smart Agriculture Solutions

Arya.ag, widely known as India's largest integrated grain commerce platform, on 2 January, 2026, raised ₹725 crore (approximately USD 80.58 million) in Series D funding from GEF Capital Partners, marking a significant investment aimed at building climate resilience among India's smallholder farmers and reducing post-harvest losses across the agricultural supply chain.

GEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm focused on sustainability and climate-linked investments. Its decision to back Arya.ag reflects growing investor interest in climate-resilient agriculture models.

The funding is expected to accelerate Arya.ag's ability to deploy technology solutions that help farmers adapt to changing climate conditions while improving their market access and financial inclusion.

The equity investment will primarily fund the expansion of climate-smart, market-led agriculture practices and provide farmers with improved access to technology solutions designed to help them navigate the uncertainties of climate change. A key focus area is controlling post-harvest losses, a persistent challenge that undermines farmer incomes and contributes to food insecurity, at both the farm gate and throughout the supply chain.

Addressing Critical Market Gaps

The investment comes at a time when India's agricultural sector faces acute structural challenges. With over 60% of India's workforce engaged in agriculture and more than half of farming households excluded from formal credit sources, the funding is positioned to address gaps in farmgate-level infrastructure, finance access, and market linkages.

"This investment validates our approach of building integrated solutions that address the real challenges faced by India's farming community," said Prasanna Rao, Co-Founder and CEO of Arya.ag. He emphasized that the capital will be deployed to reach more farmers and develop products that reward sustainable practices, ensuring that even the smallest stakeholders gain access to data insights, finance, and markets through affordable technology.

The company currently operates across 60% of Indian districts with a network of 12,000 agri-warehouses, aggregating and storing USD 3 billion worth of grain annually while enabling the disbursement of over USD 1.5 billion in loans to agricultural stakeholders.

Since its launch in 2013, Arya.ag has built an end-to-end agri platform that supports farmers from the field to the market. By combining Smart Farm Centres with storage, financing, and trading solutions, it gives farmers and FPOs greater clarity and control over their selling decisions.

Financial Performance and Profitability

The company reported net revenue of ₹300 crore in the first half of FY26, representing 28% growth over the previous year. Profits during the same period rose 39% to ₹31.5 crore, positioning Arya.ag as a profitable agritech company at scale.

The company's growth has been driven by expansion across its storage, finance, and commerce verticals, making it a preferred partner for farmers, FPOs, agri-enterprises, and financial institutions seeking to build a more efficient, climate-smart agricultural ecosystem.

Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor for this equity round, with PwC, law firm JSA, and Aeka providing additional advisory support.