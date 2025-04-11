Amicco Raises $1M Seed Funding to Streamline India's Auto Aftermarket

Amicco, a vertical marketplace empowering independent garages, has successfully secured $1 million in seed funding to modernize and streamline India’s automotive aftermarket. The funding round, led by Eximius Ventures with participation from other investors, including FJ Labs, will enable Amicco to expand its network of garages, enhance its procurement platform, and sharpen its go-to-market strategies—all aimed at eliminating the sourcing challenges faced by these garages.

Deep Domain Expertise

Amicco was founded by Vivek Aalok in 2024, a seasoned operator and strategic leader with extensive experience in the automotive industry. He brings a comprehensive understanding of the global automotive ecosystem, gained through his work at J.P. Morgan on Wall Street, where he contributed to significant deals, including the General Motors IPO. More recently, at Spinny in its early stages, he served as Head of Business and played a foundational role in building the brand and scaling the company nationwide. After witnessing the acute inefficiencies that plague spare parts procurement, he launched Amicco to create a more seamless and transparent platform.

“Addressing the persistent inefficiencies in spare parts sourcing is a clear market need,” explained Vivek Aalok, Founder of Amicco. “We understand that the problem statement is quite complex and believe that technology can offer a transformative solution for the on-demand nature of the business. We are excited and humbled by the support of Eximius Ventures and our angel and institutional investors. Preeti and the Eximius team demonstrated exceptional insight and a remarkably swift understanding of our market opportunity.”

Tech-Driven Solution for a Fragmented Market

“Amicco’s platform addresses a core gap in the automotive aftermarket by simplifying how garages source spare parts,” said Preeti N Sampat, Partner at Eximius Ventures. “Vivek’s operational track record on-ground and his deep understanding of the industry’s nuances gives him a clear edge. We believe Amicco will reshape a multi-billion-dollar market by consolidating fragmented supply and demand. We’re proud to count them among the first investments from Eximius Fund 2 and look forward to supporting their journey in transforming this sector.”

Amicco's technology empowers independent garages, which are often hampered by fragmented supply, inconsistent pricing, and poor visibility. The platform dramatically reduces downtime while boosting customer satisfaction. It has already begun gaining traction in Gurgaon. With this funding, the company intends to create a robust technology infrastructure, build a strong team, and extend the platform to garages across Gurgaon and select key cities.