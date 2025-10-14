Airoclip Secures $2.75M Seed Funding for Adaptive Puzzle Games

Airoclip, an AI-powered gaming startup founded by IIM Calcutta alumni Naga Rohith Anisetty and Pruthvi Sai Y in 2024, has raised $2.75 million in a seed round led by T-Accelerate Capital and co-led by Centre Court Capital and BITKRAFT Ventures. The funding will accelerate development of its AI personalization technology, strengthening teams across development, data, design, and marketing.

Crafting Personalized Puzzle Experiences At Scale

Airoclip focuses on mobile puzzle games that evolve with each player through AI-driven adaptive storylines, dynamic content generation, and innovative monetization models. Its flagship titles Tap Hexa and Hexa Dreams have recorded over 300,000 installs and a 4.8/5 rating on the Play Store, showing early traction in the US and European markets.

Investors view Airoclip’s approach as a sign of India’s evolving gaming ecosystem—combining creative depth with analytical rigor to compete globally. Carol Wong, Founding General Partner at T-Accelerate Capital, stated, “Their sharp blend of analytical depth and creative ambition reflects the evolution of India’s gaming ecosystem.”

Mustafa Ghouse, General Partner at Centre Court Capital, emphasized the founders’ “sharp product intuition and a disciplined, capital-efficient mindset” as key to building impactful and scalable AI-driven games.

With digital adoption rising and casual gaming growth accelerating worldwide, Airoclip aims to build franchise titles that can scale in culturally relevant ways globally. Anuj Tandon, Partner at BITKRAFT, noted the startup “represents a new wave of ambitious gaming studios from India poised to create enduring mobile franchises.”

The company’s trajectory offers insight into how AI and personalization can reshape engagement and monetization in mobile gaming, bridging technology and cultural resonance in B2C entertainment markets worldwide.