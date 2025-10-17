AI Planet, InfoDrive invest $3M to drive AI transformation in UAE

AI Planet has announced a strategic $3 million joint venture with InfoDrive Analytics to fast-track digital and AI transformation in the Middle East. The partnership marks AI Planet’s first official presence in the UAE, building on its established operations in Belgium, Luxembourg, and India.

The signing took place during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, witnessed by the Ambassador of Belgium and members of the Flanders Investment & Trade delegation, underscoring the growing role of international partnerships in shaping the UAE’s AI future.

A Regional Blueprint for AI Leadership

Backed by a $3 million investment from InfoDrive Analytics, the new venture will establish a regional hub in Dubai to serve governments and large enterprises. The base will focus on AI-enabled transformation in sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education while developing Agentic AI solutions through AI Planet’s proprietary platform.

The partnership aims to combine AI Planet’s deep expertise in enterprise-grade generative AI with InfoDrive Analytics’ regional business networks. Together, the two will build adaptive AI ecosystems tailored for public institutions and large businesses across the Gulf.

Chanukya Patnaik, Founder & CEO, AI Planet, said, "The Middle East is at a defining moment in its digital and AI evolution. Through this joint venture, we want to empower enterprises and governments to harness AI to transform sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services.”

Rino Sabatino, Group Chairman, InfoDrive Analytics and Vardaan Global, added: “We’re excited to partner with AI Planet to build the next chapter of digital innovation. The UAE’s momentum in AI is extraordinary, and together we’ll help organisations accelerate adoption and efficiency.”

Strategic Vision for the UAE’s AI Ecosystem

The UAE has rapidly established itself as an emerging hub for AI infrastructure and innovation, supported by national initiatives and private investments in smart governance. For AI Planet, this partnership is both a regional growth strategy and a step toward shaping ethical, scalable AI ecosystems for businesses transitioning into data-driven economies.

The venture’s roadmap includes market development, customer acquisition, local hiring, and creation of vertical AI solutions for industries driving the Gulf economy.

By combining Indian and European innovation with Middle Eastern vision, this alliance signifies a new chapter in global AI collaboration—one rooted in trust, technology, and transformation.