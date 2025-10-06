Affluense Secures ₹3 Crore to Transform Affluent Client Prospecting

Affluense AI, a Bengaluru-based has closed its ₹3 crore pre-seed funding round, led by Zeropearl VC with participation from CRED’s Kunal Shah, Dhan’s Pravin Jadhav, and early customers. The round aims to advance the company’s AI-driven prospecting and client intelligence solutions for wealth management, luxury goods, real estate, and automotive sectors.

The funding will be channelled into product development, expanding data integrations, increasing market reach, fortifying technology infrastructure, and hiring AI engineering talent. The company’s co-founders, Sumit Sahu and Rishi Kumar, bring over 30 years of combined experience building data-oriented technology platforms, shaped by their work with prospecting teams where data fragmentation often hindered relationship-building.

Affluense AI’s platform is designed to reduce the high time cost associated with manual research by delivering consolidated intelligence for identifying and engaging high-net-worth individuals. It offers four core solutions:

Deep Research Enrichment – providing 360-degree prospect profiles.

Connect AI – pinpointing affluent individuals across professions.

Trending Deals – tracking opportunities from over 150 news sources.

AI-powered Network Graphs – mapping referral paths for warming client connections.

Early partnerships with wealth management firms in India have seen reported increases in affluent client acquisition rates. These gains stem from the platform’s capacity to automate research-heavy workflows, enabling professionals to direct more energy toward maintaining and growing client relationships.

Sumit Sahu, Co-founder of Affluense AI, said, “This investment validates our vision and we are fortunate to have the trust of Kunal Shah, Pravin Jadhav and Zeropearl VC. Their confidence reinforces our mission to revolutionize firm engagement with affluent individuals and build the definitive platform that transforms prospecting into a genuine advantage across wealth management, luxury, real estate and automotive sectors.”

Echoing this view, Bipin Shah, Managing Partner at Zeropearl VC, stated, “Affluense is solving a mission-critical challenge in how firms’ approach & acquire affluent clients better across sectors. Their AI-first platform provides clarity and precision in a space long plagued by inefficiency. We are excited to partner as they bring intelligence and scalability to this market.”

Advertisment

Industry observers note the platform’s potential to extend beyond wealth management, tackling similar challenges in luxury goods, real estate, and automotive sales. With this multi-sector focus and investor backing, Affluense AI aims to position itself as a global leader in affluent customer intelligence, setting benchmarks for discovery, understanding, and engagement strategies in high-value markets.