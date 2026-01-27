4baseCare Bets on AI and Genomics to Scale Precision Oncology

As cancer care increasingly shifts toward data-driven decision-making, 4baseCare is positioning itself at the intersection of genomics, AI, and clinical practice.

The Bengaluru-based precision oncology company has announced the first close of its Series B funding round, raising ₹90 crore co-led by Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, with participation from existing investor Yali Capital. The funding marks the company’s next phase of growth as it looks beyond India to scale its population-relevant clinico-genomic intelligence platform across multiple emerging markets.

4baseCare had earlier raised ₹50 crore in a Series A round led by Yali Capital, with participation from Infosys.

From Diagnostics to Decision Support

At the core of 4baseCare’s strategy is its focus on making precision oncology more relevant to diverse populations, an area where much of global genomic data remains skewed toward Western cohorts.

The company builds hospital-linked genomics labs and combines diagnostic data with clinical outcomes to create datasets that reflect real-world patient populations. This approach feeds into its AI-powered platform, OncoTwin, which is designed to support oncologists with data-backed treatment insights.

The latest funding will be used to expand 4baseCare’s genomics lab network across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Central Asia, regions where access to advanced cancer diagnostics remains uneven.

Scaling AI With Clinical Context

Beyond physical expansion, 4baseCare plans to accelerate development of its AI-driven clinical decision support tools, including OncoTwin Insights. These tools aim to help clinicians interpret complex clinico-genomic data and link it with treatment outcomes, enabling faster and more informed decisions in real-world settings.

OncoTwin was recently selected for the MSK iHub programme at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York, a development that underscores the platform’s clinical relevance, even as it remains rooted in emerging-market use cases.

Investor View: Emerging Markets in Focus

For the investors leading the round, the opportunity lies in combining scalable technology with on-ground hospital partnerships.

“4baseCare is building a powerful genomics and AI-driven clinical intelligence platform for inclusive precision oncology,” said Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, co-leads for the round. “With strong hospital partnerships enabling access to world-class diagnostics for patients in clinical settings, the company is well positioned to scale across emerging markets and expand its delivery model for maximum patient benefit.”

Their backing reflects a growing interest in healthcare startups that address structural gaps in access while leveraging AI to improve outcomes.

Founder Perspective: Learning From Real-World Data

For 4baseCare’s leadership, the emphasis remains on building systems that learn continuously from clinical practice, rather than static datasets.

“We are grateful for the trust and backing from Mr. Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Hitesh Goswami, Chief Executive Officer, 4baseCare. “This funding will help us scale globally while building OncoTwin as an AI-driven decision support platform that learns from real-world clinico-genomic outcomes and supports oncologists with faster, more confident insights.”

As AI becomes more embedded in healthcare workflows, companies like 4baseCare highlight a shift from experimental models to clinically grounded platforms. The challenge ahead will be execution, scaling infrastructure, maintaining data quality, and navigating regulatory complexity across geographies.

With fresh capital in place, 4baseCare is betting that population-relevant data and AI-driven insights can help close long-standing gaps in precision oncology, particularly in regions that have historically been underserved by global genomics research.