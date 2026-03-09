Why AI Conversations Need Governance, Not Just Automation

As businesses increasingly adopt conversational AI to interact with customers, the nature of enterprise communication is undergoing a structural shift. What once started as simple notifications—appointment reminders, delivery updates, or service alerts; is rapidly evolving into continuous, AI-led conversations across channels.

Advertisment

This shift is forcing enterprises to rethink how they govern customer engagement, especially in regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education.

In a conversation with CiOL, Nitin Seth, co-founder and CEO of Conversive, the discussion ranged from the risks enterprises face as AI takes a larger role in customer communication to how businesses can balance automation with accountability. Seth also spoke about how conversational platforms are evolving into core enterprise infrastructure rather than just messaging tools.

Conversive, formerly known as Screen Magic, operates an AI-powered conversational messaging platform used by thousands of organisations worldwide. The platform integrates with enterprise systems to enable messaging across SMS, WhatsApp, chat, and voice, particularly for industries where compliance and trust are critical.

Interview Excerpts

What risks do enterprises introduce when customer communication shifts from notifications to continuous AI-led conversations?

The primary risk in outbound communication has shifted. It is no longer about message deliverability or regulatory compliance alone but about governing an ongoing, two-way relationship with users.

The key risks include:

Overreach and consent drift: Conversations that begin as service updates can easily slip into marketing or advisory territory. The risk escalates when purpose, frequency, and consent are not clearly defined and consistently enforced.

Conversations that begin as service updates can easily slip into marketing or advisory territory. The risk escalates when purpose, frequency, and consent are not clearly defined and consistently enforced. Inconsistent or conflicting information: Without a single source of truth and shared governance policies, different bots, teams, or channels may deliver contradictory responses, undermining credibility.

Without a single source of truth and shared governance policies, different bots, teams, or channels may deliver contradictory responses, undermining credibility. Erosion of brand trust: AI may sound confident while being subtly wrong. Hallucinations, tone mismatches, or overconfident answers can damage reputation far more quickly than a poorly executed email campaign.

AI may sound confident while being subtly wrong. Hallucinations, tone mismatches, or overconfident answers can damage reputation far more quickly than a poorly executed email campaign. Security and data exposure: Conversational interfaces are particularly vulnerable to accidental data leakage, prompt injection, and social engineering attacks.

Conversational interfaces are particularly vulnerable to accidental data leakage, prompt injection, and social engineering attacks. Operational accountability gaps: As conversation volumes scale, ownership of response times, escalation paths, and customer outcomes must be clearly defined.

Advertisment

Put simply, conversations need to be traceable, auditable, and controllable, with the same level of discipline applied to financial or compliance-critical workflows.

In regulated sectors, where does conversational AI genuinely improve outcomes, and where does it complicate accountability?

When conversational AI streamlines clear, repeatable interactions, particularly when speed and clarity are crucial, the results improve. Examples include reminders and confirmations of appointments, document gathering, status updates, frequently asked questions, triage and routing, and gathering feedback after an interaction.

Reducing missed steps—such as missed appointments, incomplete documentation, or stalled applications—while maintaining consistent interactions is often the biggest win in regulated environments.

However, it becomes more complicated when AI moves into areas that require expert judgement or regulated advice. Medical advice, legal interpretation, credit or eligibility decisions, or anything that could be seen as a recommendation raises accountability concerns.

The complexity increases further when conversations take place across multiple channels with different recordkeeping requirements. Risks grow when AI updates records or takes actions without a clear approval process or when organisations cannot produce a reliable audit trail.

Advertisment

A useful rule is to use AI for guidance, triage, and completeness checks, while keeping humans responsible for advice, exceptions, and final decisions.

Is conversational messaging creating a new form of platform lock-in for enterprises?

It can, because the real “asset” is not just the messages themselves. It includes conversation history, consent logs, automation logic, channel identities, and analytics that determine what works. Once these are embedded in a vendor’s workflow, switching costs can increase.

Advertisment

However, lock-in is not inevitable. Enterprises can design for portability by using open APIs, avoiding proprietary workflow logic that cannot be replicated elsewhere, and requiring exportable conversation and consent records.

Organisations should also keep the system of record—customer profiles, consent data, and interaction history—within enterprise-controlled platforms such as CRM or data layers.

Conversational messaging is evolving into what could be called an engagement fabric. The most mature organisations treat it as core infrastructure rather than a plug-in, governing it in the same way they would identity or payments.

Advertisment

How sustainable is hyper-personalisation as data consent and compliance norms tighten globally?

Hyper-personalisation will only remain sustainable if it shifts from “use more data” to “use the right data, with clear permission, for a clear purpose.”

Businesses that follow a few core principles will be better positioned as consent frameworks tighten.

Data minimisation: Use only the information necessary for personalisation and avoid sensitive inferences unless explicitly permitted.

Use only the information necessary for personalisation and avoid sensitive inferences unless explicitly permitted. Contextual relevance over surveillance: The most effective personalisation often comes from interaction context, journey stage, last request, or stated preferences – rather than deep profiling.

The most effective personalisation often comes from interaction context, journey stage, last request, or stated preferences – rather than deep profiling. Dynamic consent and preference control: Consumers should be able to choose what they receive, how often they receive it, and through which channels.

Consumers should be able to choose what they receive, how often they receive it, and through which channels. Proof and auditability: Organisations must be able to demonstrate what consent existed when a message was sent.

In essence, personalisation will continue to exist, but opaque personalisation will fade. Trust becomes the central driver.

As conversational systems gain autonomy, what must remain explicitly human-controlled?

Anything that carries legal, financial, medical, regulatory, or reputational risk must remain explicitly controlled or approved by humans.

In practice, this means humans should retain authority over:

Policy and boundaries: Escalation rules, tone, approved knowledge sources, and topics AI can or cannot handle.

Escalation rules, tone, approved knowledge sources, and topics AI can or cannot handle. High-stakes outcomes: Advice, exceptions, promises, and commitments.

Advice, exceptions, promises, and commitments. Outbound risk controls: Sending to new recipients, altering frequency, messaging outside permitted hours, or shifting from service to marketing communication.

Sending to new recipients, altering frequency, messaging outside permitted hours, or shifting from service to marketing communication. Data governance: Handling sensitive information, retention policies, and what data is accessed or shared.

Handling sensitive information, retention policies, and what data is accessed or shared. Change management: Updates to models, prompts, templates, or workflows should follow a controlled release process with testing and audit logs.

As Seth puts it, “Autonomy can scale execution, but it must not dilute accountability.”

Will conversational AI become a strategic decision layer or stay an efficiency-driven engagement tool?

In the near term, most businesses use conversational AI primarily as an efficiency layer to improve response speed, reduce manual follow-ups, and handle repetitive queries.

However, as these systems integrate more deeply with CRM data and customer journey analytics, they begin influencing broader decisions. Conversational systems can help prioritise leads, reduce drop-offs, and route customers to the right human agents at the right time.

The long-term goal is not for AI to replace decision-makers.

Instead, AI becomes a decision-support layer that shortens the gap between customer intent and the best possible response, while humans remain responsible for policy, exceptions, and outcomes.