Zoom and NVIDIA Team Up to Advance Custom Enterprise AI

Zoom is redefining the workplace AI experience, joining forces with NVIDIA to launch the next generation of enterprise AI for collaboration, productivity, and workflow automation. At the heart of Zoom’s latest advancements is the newly expanded AI Companion 3.0, now powered by a breakthrough federated AI architecture and NVIDIA Nemotron open technologies. This new approach intelligently blends multiple language models—including proprietary Small Language Models (SLMs) for fast, task-specific results and a 49-billion-parameter Large Language Model (LLM) built on NVIDIA’s NeMo tools for complex reasoning—enabling tailored, cost-effective AI across industries like finance, healthcare, and government.​

Zoom’s federated strategy empowers the AI Companion to dynamically select the best model for each user’s needs, optimising for security, speed, and accuracy. With tight NVIDIA integration, Zoom can rapidly adapt to evolving enterprise demands, whether it’s high-quality transcription, semantic search, workflow automation, or real-time translation across services—including support for Microsoft 365, Teams, Google Workspace, Slack, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.​

X.D. Huang, CTO, Zoom Communications: “We’ve increased our speed and enhanced lower-cost model decision-making using NVIDIA GPUs and AI software stacks, helping to optimise AI Companion’s core capabilities and enable faster go‑to‑market timelines...accelerating the development of our enterprise retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities.”

Kari Briski, Vice President, Generative AI Software, NVIDIA: “The integration of NVIDIA Nemotron into Zoom AI Companion allows enterprises like NVIDIA to experience a private, powerful, and personalised work environment for enhanced productivity.”

Zoom’s patent-pending hybrid architecture unlocks responsible, scalable AI innovations for regulated sectors, focusing on privacy and security—a key differentiator for businesses with sensitive data. With responsible data handling practices, Zoom ensures that no customer-generated content is used to train its models, giving customers confidence in deploying AI in mission-critical environments.​

From automating meeting summaries and whiteboard generation to powering deal analytics and agent-based customer experiences, Zoom AI Companion is already delivering tangible benefits across the enterprise, reducing costs and latency while improving real-world results for teams everywhere.