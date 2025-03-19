Wipro Unveils Enterprise AI Sovereignty Solutions with NVIDIA

Wipro has announced a new suite of enterprise-focused sovereign AI solutions in collaboration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. These agentic AI services are designed to help enterprises and governments develop, deploy, and govern AI models within their unique ecosystems—ensuring data sovereignty, security, and operational excellence.

Driving AI Sovereignty in the Enterprise Landscape

Wipro’s Agentic AI ecosystem, powered by Wipro’s WeGA Studio and NVIDIA AI software, empowers enterprises to:

Enhance banking, emergency response, healthcare, and education services with AI-driven automation and efficiency.

Develop customized large language models (LLMs) for local languages, starting with Thai, Arabic, and South Asian languages, ensuring AI solutions are both culturally relevant and highly accurate.

Utilize pre-built AI accelerators to rapidly create enterprise-specific high-performance AI models.

Maintain strict privacy, security, and governance frameworks to meet enterprise compliance and AI sovereignty requirements.

Enterprise-Grade AI with NVIDIA-Powered Technology

Wipro’s WeGA Sovereign AI is built on state-of-the-art NVIDIA NeMo microservices, including:

NVIDIA NeMo Customizer – Streamlining enterprise LLM fine-tuning and alignment.

NVIDIA NeMo Curator – Generating high-quality multilingual synthetic training data for enterprise AI applications.

NVIDIA NeMo Evaluator – Ensuring rigorous model quality assessment and benchmarking.

NVIDIA NeMo Retriever – Delivering high-accuracy, privacy-focused information retrieval for enterprises.

These solutions, combined with NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Blueprints, enable enterprises to build AI solutions with complete localized control—eliminating reliance on external AI models and strengthening enterprise data sovereignty.

Industry Leaders on Enterprise AI Sovereignty

Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner, Wipro Technology Services, emphasized the importance of ethical AI, stating: “There’s a rising demand for ethical AI practices and transparency in AI decision-making processes. Enterprises are seeking AI solutions that are not only effective but also ethical and transparent. By working together with NVIDIA, we will be able to quickly deploy AI agent systems and technologies while addressing the increased concerns many organizations have over data privacy, security, and sovereignty.”

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA, highlighted AI’s role in enterprise transformation: “AI agents can help rapidly serve the changing needs of enterprises. Wipro’s experience with the NVIDIA AI Software platform provides a powerful foundation for helping organizations build and deploy AI agent services that are tailored to their specific business requirements and operational landscapes.”

Enterprise AI in Action: Thailand’s AI-Driven Future

One of Wipro’s first sovereign AI implementations was with SIAM.AI Cloud, Thailand’s first NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO of SIAM.AI Cloud, remarked: “Thailand’s AI future thrives when we harness our local resources and empower Thai talent using world-class technology. As Thailand’s first NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), SIAM.AI CLOUD provides the foundation for our nation’s sovereign AI strategy—combining global technological excellence with local expertise to address our unique challenges while preserving our cultural values and technological independence. Our recent collaboration with Wipro to deliver AI services to the Tourism Authority of Thailand demonstrates how strategic partnerships enhance our capabilities. Working alongside technology partners like Wipro and NVIDIA, we’re building a self-sufficient AI ecosystem that includes emergency and financial services, enabling Thailand to lead in the AI era on our own terms.”

As demand for enterprise AI sovereignty and ethical AI governance accelerates, Wipro’s collaboration with NVIDIA AI is poised to redefine how businesses build, deploy, and scale AI-driven services. By combining globally advanced AI technology with enterprise-focused governance, Wipro is leading the way for organizations to achieve digital independence while driving AI-powered innovation.