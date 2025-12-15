Wipro Expands Google Cloud Partnership with Gemini Enterprise Rollout

Wipro Limited has expanded its long-standing partnership with Google Cloud to advance enterprise productivity and support digital transformation efforts through the adoption of Gemini Enterprise.

Internal-First AI Adoption Under Client Zero Strategy

As part of its internal-first “Client Zero” strategy, Wipro is deploying Gemini Enterprise across core corporate functions, including finance, human resources, sales, delivery, and customer support. The approach allows the company to validate AI-driven tools within its own operations before extending them to enterprise customers.

Gemini Enterprise as the Front Door to Workplace AI

Gemini Enterprise serves as an entry point for agent-based AI in the workplace. The platform enables employees to interact with organisational data through a conversational interface, analyse information across applications, and build no-code AI agents with built-in security and governance controls.

Beyond its internal rollout, Wipro plans to work with Google Cloud to help joint customers move from isolated AI experiments to production-ready, scalable agentic solutions. The effort draws on Wipro’s consulting-led delivery model and its broader AI portfolio to address operational and decision-making challenges across industries.

A key milestone in the partnership is the launch of the Google Cloud Gemini Experience Zone at Wipro’s Partner Labs on its Kodathi campus in Bengaluru. The facility provides hands-on access to joint solutions and demonstrates more than 200 production-ready AI agents across sectors such as healthcare, banking, insurance, retail, communications, and manufacturing.

According to Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Google Cloud, the expanded collaboration focuses on helping enterprises operationalise AI beyond pilot projects and apply it in day-to-day business environments.

Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited, said the internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise reflects Wipro’s intent to embed AI across workflows while strengthening its collaboration with Google Cloud to support responsible and scalable AI adoption for clients.