WIKA India wins ‘Happy Companies to Work For’ award

WIKA India, a leading global measurement technology company and a pioneering force in the manufacturing sector, has been recognised as one of the leading ‘Happy Companies to work for’ in the manufacturing sector at the 3rd Edition of the ‘Happy Companies to Work For’Awards.

The prestigious award was presented during the World Happiness Congress & Awards and the 32nd World HRD Congress, held recently at the Taj Lands’ End, Bandra Mumbai.

The World HRD Congress, a globally recognized platform, annually evaluates companies from diverse sectors across India to identify organizations fostering happiness and positivity at the workplace. This year, the distinguished jury meticulously reviewed over 200 companies and shortlisted 30 organizations across various industries and sectors.

WIKA India's groundbreaking commitment to employee well-being and a positive work environment has earned the organization its first-ever "Happy Companies to Work for" award in the manufacturing sector.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, Ms.Anushka Sharma,Head Human Resources, WIKA India, said: "We are deeply honored to receive recognition as one of the leading ‘Happy Companies to work for’ award within the manufacturing sector. This acknowledgment holds significant value for us at WIKA India as it reaffirms our unwavering dedication to cultivating a workplace environment that prioritizes positivity and inclusivity above all else.This prestigious award serves as a validation of the collective efforts put forth by every member of our team.Their unwavering commitment to excellence has played a pivotal role in shaping WIKA India into the thriving and vibrant workplace that it is today.”

WIKA India and other esteemed organizations were celebrated for their exemplary practices in creating a happy and fulfilling workplace at this award ceremony.

WIKA India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Germany, a global market leader in pressure, temperature and level measurement technology.

WIKA India operates a quality and environment management system according to international standards (ISO 9001, ISO 14001). The calibration laboratory has received NABL accreditation and is equipped with high-level primary standard equipment.

WIKA in India has state-of-the-art manufacturing operations at Pune, Chennai, Ghaziabad & Faridabad, drawing upon the global experience of WIKA Germany.