Veeam Acquires Securiti AI for Unified Data Resilience Platform

Veeam Software has completed its $1.725 billion acquisition of Securiti AI, merging data resilience leadership with advanced data security posture management, privacy, governance, and AI trust capabilities. The deal positions Veeam to offer enterprises a single platform that provides visibility, security, governance, and recovery across all data types at AI speeds.

Enterprises face growing risks as AI unlocks unstructured data, now 90% of corporate information, but fragmented tools fail to keep pace with machine-speed access and threats. Veeam and Securiti AI combine to deliver real-time visibility across structured/unstructured data, continuous governance, zero-trust security, and clean recovery for data pipelines, models, and agents.

The platform promises unified command over production data, backups, cloud environments, and on-premises systems, addressing the 90% AI initiative failure rate tied to untrusted data.

“AI investment is exploding, yet nearly 90% of enterprise initiatives fail because the data powering AI cannot be trusted,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “Safe AI at scale requires more than great models – it demands trusted, governed, recoverable data.”

Rehan Jalil, former Securiti AI CEO and now President of Security and AI at Veeam, added, “Together, we will empower customers with a unified command centre to understand, secure, recover, and unlock the full potential of their entire data estate.”

Practical Benefits for Enterprise AI

Customers gain a Veeam Data Command Graph for data classification and risk scoring, DSPM with identity-aware protection, 5x faster cleanroom recovery, and governed pipelines for enterprise search. Veeam welcomes 600 Securiti AI experts, expanding its AI security and compliance capabilities to serve over 550,000 customers, including 82% of the Fortune 500.

This acquisition reflects enterprise priorities: treating data as both a strategic asset and a risk surface, with resilience and governance as prerequisites for scaling AI safely across hybrid environments.