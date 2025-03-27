Tredence's Infinity AI Hackathon: Shaping the Future of Enterprise AI

Tredence is set to host the Infinity AI Hackathon—a 24-hour innovation marathon designed to redefine AI-driven problem-solving. Scheduled for March 27, 2025, this event will bring together 1,000+ participants from Tredence’s global offices and top academic institutions like IITs, fostering collaboration and cutting-edge experimentation.

Infinity AI: A Vision for 2030

The hackathon is a pivotal segment of Infinity AI, Tredence’s inaugural immersive AI experience summit. Taking place on March 27-28, 2025, in Bangalore, the summit aims to shape the AI narrative for enterprises preparing for the next decade.

Key Discussion Areas:

Agentic AI and its role in enterprise decision intelligence

Enterprise readiness for AI-driven disruptions

Continuous learning in an evolving AI landscape

Hackathon Challenge: Pioneering AI Innovation

Participants will work with Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform to develop AI prototypes in five critical areas:

LLM Agents

Small Language Models

Multi-Modal AI Systems

Responsible AI

Hybrid AI

These innovations will tackle real-world challenges in Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and BFSI sectors.

Leadership Insights: AI Without Limits

Munjay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Tredence, emphasized the event’s importance: “The Infinity AI Hackathon represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI. By bringing together diverse perspectives from our global teams and engineering students, we are creating an innovation ecosystem where breakthrough ideas can flourish while nurturing the next generation of AI talent.”

Teams will engage in a 24-hour live coding challenge on March 27, with the best solutions advancing to the AI Shark Tank finale on March 28. Finalists will pitch to a panel of experts, with the top three teams receiving recognition for their pioneering contributions.

Industry Collaboration: Tredence & Databricks

Jason McIntyre, Regional Vice President, Databricks, highlighted the impact of this partnership: “AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, making collaboration essential to unlocking its full potential. We are happy to partner with Tredence for the Infinity AI Hackathon, leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to accelerate AI-driven innovation.”

Driving AI Transformation

Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer, Tredence, reinforced the broader vision:

“This hackathon embodies our vision of ‘AI without limits’ as we move towards a future shaped by Agentic AI. We are not just developing AI models—we are enabling enterprises with autonomous AI systems that continuously learn, adapt, and drive intelligent decisions at scale.”

A Launchpad for Future AI Leaders

The Infinity AI Hackathon serves as a platform for:

Engineering students to showcase their skills and secure career opportunities.

Tredence to develop cutting-edge AI solutions for real-world enterprise applications.

With a fusion of industry expertise and academic innovation, Tredence is paving the way for AI-driven business transformation—one breakthrough at a time.