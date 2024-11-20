Transforming networks into insight & automation hubs

Networks have long been the backbone of IT infrastructure, crucial for enterprise environments, much like electricity is to modern life. Traditionally seen as commodities, they were evaluated mainly on bandwidth, speed, reliability, complexity, and cost. However, the landscape is changing, with modern enterprises redefining their networks. Instead of just conduits for data, networks are becoming dynamic hubs of insight and automation. This shift is driven by advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, software-defined networking (SDN), cloud-controller-based networks, AIOps, observability, and generative AI.

The Evolution of Networks

Dissolved Enterprise Boundaries

Traditionally, enterprise IT boundaries were clearly defined by firewalls. Today, these boundaries have blurred with the advent of "Anytime, Anywhere, AnyDevice" access models facilitated by cloud computing. The shift from an 80:20 private-to-public traffic ratio has inverted, propelling us into an era where "Everything is on the Internet." This necessitates intelligent traffic path selection and integrated security, evolving Wide Area Networks (WANs) into Software-Defined WANs (SD-WANs).

Distributed Data

Gone are the days when enterprise data was centralized within fortified private data centers. Modern enterprises leverage multi-cloud environments and edge computing, distributing data to remote locations while complying with country-specific regulatory requirements. This shift enhances digital adoption and drives the need for networks to manage dispersed data efficiently.

Accelerated Digital Transformation

The rapid pace of digital transformation, fueled by Industry 4.0, IoT, RPA, AI, and big data solutions, demands that networks keep up. Whether it's omnichannel marketing in retail, telemedicine in healthcare, or digital twins in manufacturing, networks must support the performance requirements of these advanced applications.

Transforming Network Operations

Beyond Connectivity

The expectation from modern networks extends beyond basic connectivity. They must now address critical business concerns—user experience, reliability, security, and uptime—while grappling with transformations in software-defined solutions, cloud integration, AI, digital adoption, and cybersecurity.

To meet these demands, networks need to evolve continuously. They must become more than just data transporters; they need to sense, analyze, and transform. Here's how:

Be a Sensor

Modern networks must be aware not only of the source and destination of data but also of various critical parameters:

Application Awareness: Understanding what data packets contain and ensuring efficient delivery to meet performance expectations.

Endpoint Awareness: Identifying the types of devices generating traffic is crucial for security and performance management.

User, Location, and Time Awareness: Knowing who is accessing the network, from where, and when, to ensure authorized use and enhance security.

Be an Analyzer

Networks should go beyond basic monitoring to observe, collect data, measure performance, and deliver actionable insights. Techniques like flow collection, traffic mirroring, and synthetic monitoring enable predictive user experiences. Modern networks must offer hop-by-hop performance measurement and deep analytics.

Be a Transformer

Intelligence in networks is driven by AI and machine learning, which analyze telemetry data to predict performance, capacity needs, and potential issues. Automation, aided by AI, plays a crucial role in building self-healing networks. Low-code/no-code automation tools and open-source scripting options accelerate network automation. Enterprises should move from point-based automation to comprehensive, catalog-based solutions, ultimately adopting frameworks like NetDevOps and Network as Code.

The Elixir for Self-Healing Networks

While no single tool can address all network challenges, transforming networks into insightful, intelligent, and self-healing entities requires a strategic combination of technologies and approaches:

Adopt Software-Defined Solutions: SDN and SD-WAN technologies provide flexibility and control over network traffic.

Implement Observability Tools: Advanced analytics and telemetry tools offer deep insights into network performance and user experiences.

Leverage AIOps and GenAI: These technologies provide predictive analytics and automation capabilities, enabling networks to self-heal and optimize.

Build a Robust Automation Platform: Comprehensive automation frameworks ensure end-to-end execution of tasks and seamless integration of intelligent infrastructure information.

Conclusion

The shift from basic connectivity to dynamic networks is not just technological—it's strategic. Modern enterprises must see networks as central to their digital ecosystems, enhancing business agility, efficiency, and data strategies. By integrating advanced technologies and adopting holistic network management, businesses can unlock their networks' full potential. This transformation makes networks foundational for digital transformation, supporting multi-cloud and hybrid workspaces.

Authored by Saju Sankarankutty, Senior Vice President and Unit Technology Officer, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Infosys