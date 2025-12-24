Cloud is no longer just an infrastructure choice. It is an intelligent operating fabric of an enterprise. Organisations that align their cloud strategies around AI, experience, sustainability, and trust will be best positioned to unlock long-term value and competitive advantage. Here are the top 5 cloud trends redefining enterprise transformation:

Cloud Evolves from Systems of Record to Systems of Engagement

Enterprises are re-architecting cloud platforms from passive systems of record into intelligent systems of engagement. AI embedded in the cloud is enabling real-time insights, intuitive interactions, and experience-led workflows across the enterprise. This shift reflects a broader change in priorities. Cloud is no longer just about operational efficiency; it is about responsiveness, simplicity, and outcomes. Cloud-led engagement platforms are enabling faster issue resolution, simplified processes, and lower costs through platform consolidation – transforming the cloud from an efficiency engine into a growth enabler.

Democratization of AI in the Cloud Drives Industry-Specific Innovation

AI capabilities delivered through the cloud, combined with low-code and no-code tools, are enabling business users to build and deploy applications at speed. For enterprises, this means faster time-to-market and highly contextual, industry-specific solutions. Cloud is becoming the foundation for hyper-personalised workflows that allow enterprises to respond more quickly to market shifts and customer expectations.

AI-Native, Self-Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Becomes the Norm

Cloud infrastructure is undergoing a fundamental shift: from reactive monitoring to predictive, autonomous operations. AI agents and digital twins are enabling cloud estates to anticipate issues, remediate autonomously, and continuously optimise performance. The result is improved resilience, reduced downtime, faster MTTR, and lower operational costs. As enterprises scale their cloud estates, AL-native infrastructure is emerging as a critical foundation for always-on digital operations.

Sustainability Becomes a Core Design Principle for Cloud

Sustainability is no longer an afterthought in cloud strategy. Enterprises are beginning to factor carbon intensity and renewable energy availability into how workloads are scheduled and orchestrated across cloud environments. This carbon-aware approach enables organisations to reduce emissions, meet ESG commitments, and optimise energy costs without compromising on performance. Cloud is increasingly seen as a powerful lever for delivering measurable sustainability outcomes at scale.

Trust, Sovereignty, and Security Redefine Cloud Architectures

As regulations evolve and AI adoption accelerates, trust has become central to cloud strategy. Data sovereignty, compliance, and security are driving the rise of localised cloud zones and sovereign-by-design architectures. At the same time, cloud security is shifting toward AI-native, zero-trust models that adapt dynamically to risk. This allows enterprises to innovate with confidence and adopt AI and cloud technologies while safeguarding data, ensuring compliance, and delivering a secure user experience.



By Anant Adya, EVP and Service Offering Head, Infosys