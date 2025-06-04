Tech Mahindra Partners with Hanab to Modernize IT Infrastructure

Tech Mahindra has announced a multi-year partnership with Hanab to modernize their IT infrastructure. The partnership aims to streamline operations and implement next-generation technologies to support Hanab’s growth aspirations.

Enabling Operational Independence Post-Acquisition

This partnership comes at a critical juncture for Hanab as the organization establishes its operational independence following its recent acquisition by Triton Partners, one of Europe’s leading private equity firms. Hanab will leverage Tech Mahindra’s extensive expertise in digital IT transformation and IT carve-outs to create a secure, scalable, and future-ready IT infrastructure. The initiatives will include the deployment of an IT Service Management (ITSM) platform to enable IT infrastructure separation from the parent company. Additionally, it will support cloud automation and IT modernization programs designed to manage and evolve their digital capabilities independently.

Mukul Dhyani, Senior Vice President, Business Head – Continental Europe, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises often face unique challenges such as navigating complex legacy systems integration and managing constrained budgets while ensuring swift and seamless IT transitions. Our experience in managing complex carve-outs, coupled with proven frameworks for rapid IT modernization, will ensure that Hanab can accelerate its go-to-market strategies, optimize its processes, and enhance its customer offerings.”

Strengthening Presence in the Netherlands with Advanced Digital Solutions

The partnership reinforces Tech Mahindra’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Netherlands, a hub for advanced manufacturing and digital innovation. Building on its success with Dutch enterprises, Tech Mahindra will support Hanab in realizing the carve-out from its previous owner. The partnership will implement services in a phased manner to uphold the highest standards of data integrity and privacy.

Eddy Spolspoel, CFO, Hanab, said, “Partnering with Tech Mahindra ensures that we will be able to migrate successfully and get well-positioned to achieve our strategic objectives and build a robust IT foundation that supports our long-term vision. This partnership is a pivotal step in enabling us to deliver greater value to our stakeholders, improve operational agility, and strengthen our market competitiveness.”

The partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to innovation and excellence. Tech Mahindra has collaborated with leading manufacturing and industrial companies for over two decades to deliver large-scale transformation programs, leveraging automation, IoT, and AI-driven solutions. With over 300 successful engagements across Europe, including pilots in the Netherlands, Tech Mahindra will leverage its domain expertise to help Hanab drive innovation and streamline processes.