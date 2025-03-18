Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud Bolster Enterprise AI Strategy

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has welcomed Balasubramanian K Pillai as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), With his 26 years of experience, Given his background in risk management, financial planning, and business expansion in a variety of industries and global marketplaces, Mr. Pillai is well-equipped to advance ENTOD's financial objectives and strategies. His responsibilities will include managing the organization's risk management procedures, budgeting procedures, and financial structure.

He has held prominent roles at Reliance Group, Globacom Africa, Petroleum Development of Oman, and Akums Group in the past. His expertise has been honed in a variety of continents, including Europe, Africa, MENA, India, and sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, technology, education, and pharmaceuticals. ENTOD will gain a great deal from his operational enhancements and strategic financial management.

Upon his appointment, Nikkhil K. Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Balasubramanian K Pillai as our new CFO. His experience in financial strategy and operational excellence will help ENTOD grow and expand globally. We look forward to his leadership in strengthening our financial operations and supporting our long-term vision."

Balasubramanian Pillai, a Chartered Accountant, also boasts academic credentials with a First-Class Postgraduate Degree from the University of Pune, an LLB from the University of Mumbai, an SMP from IIM Calcutta, and a CISA certification from ISACA, USA. He expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am excited to be part of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals at this important stage of its journey. I look forward to using my experience to improve financial strategies, increase efficiency, and contribute to the company’s success. Together with the team, I hope to drive sustainable growth and innovation."

Under his guidance, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is poised to enhance its financial stability, accelerate innovation, and achieve unprecedented growth in both Indian and global markets.