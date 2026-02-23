TCS And ServiceNow Team Up To Scale Enterprise AI

A new multi-year partnership between Tata Consultancy Services and ServiceNow signals a clear shift in how enterprises approach artificial intelligence, moving from isolated pilots to organisation-wide deployment.

The collaboration aims to build industry-specific AI solutions on the ServiceNow platform that turn manual and fragmented processes into autonomous workflows designed to learn and improve continuously. The focus spans back-office functions such as human resources, finance, procurement, supply chain, and employee services, areas where enterprises are now prioritising measurable operational gains.

Rather than positioning AI as a standalone tool, the partnership frames AI as workflow infrastructure. TCS will deliver these solutions through its AI-led autonomous global business solutions portfolio, combining trusted AI models with a unified governance layer intended to improve visibility, compliance, and decision-making.

From Experiments To Operating Model Change

Enterprises are increasingly seeking partners that can re-architect how work gets done, not just automate tasks. The partnership reflects growing demand for AI deployments that reshape operating models across departments.

Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow, said,

“As global enterprises rethink operating models for growth and efficiency, they are looking for partners that can deliver innovation, execution, and governance at scale. Together with TCS, we are helping enterprises move beyond isolated AI experiments by building agentic AI natively into workflows, modernising legacy environments, and driving measurable business outcomes.”

The emphasis on “agentic AI” highlights a shift toward workflows that can act, coordinate, and adapt — rather than simply assist.

Where Impact Is Expected First

The use-case focus illustrates where enterprises see near-term value:

HR operations moving toward a unified hire-to-retire lifecycle

Customer order processing shifting into faster revenue workflows

Corporate functions gaining a single, insights-driven view of operations

These examples position AI less as productivity tooling and more as process redesign, an important distinction as organisations look for ROI from large AI investments.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, TCS, said,

“Today, enterprises are ready to move beyond AI pilots to scaled, business-wide transformation. Our partnership with ServiceNow brings together trusted AI, modern workflows, and deep industry knowledge that will help customers reimagine workflows for the AI era using TCS’ five-stage AI Autonomy Framework. This collaboration will help clients embed intelligence across their IT, business operations, and customer functions, driving speed, efficiency, and sustained competitive advantage.”

The Announcement

The announcement also reflects an execution signal: TCS already deploys ServiceNow’s IT Asset Management across thousands of internal devices within three months. That internal adoption provides a practical base for joint enterprise offerings and demonstrates how the partnership moves from platform integration to operational rollout.

Both companies plan to invest in co-innovation labs, solution showcases, and joint go-to-market programmes, indicating the partnership is structured around long-term enterprise transformation rather than a single solution launch.

The broader takeaway is structural: enterprises are entering a phase where AI adoption is less about experimentation and more about workflow ownership, governance, and scale. Partnerships like this are increasingly positioned as the mechanism that enables that shift.