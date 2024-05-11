TCG appoints Kashyap Mehta as CPO and Prashant Gagneja as CGRO for new ventures Ziki and Sirrus.ai.

The Chatterjee Group (TCG) company First Livingspaces Private Limited (FLS) has named Prashant Gagneja and Kashyap Mehta as key executives for its most recent technology projects, Sirrus.ai and Ziki.

FLS has positioned these initiatives in two core industries. Ziki is committed to building digitally enabled communities on the web and off, while Sirrus.ai is focused on an AI-driven experience ecosystem designed specifically for the real estate sector.

Mehta joins FLS as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and brings with her over 25 years of experience in e-commerce across a variety of industries. Known for his strategic expertise in Fintech and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Gagneja takes on the role of Chief Growth & Revenue Officer (CGRO).

Welcoming the two leaders, FLS spokesperson Sovon Manna said, “We are delighted to have the two visionary achievers joining us. Their experience, exuberance and unique approaches will be instrumental in propelling our businesses towards greater heights of success.”

Fondly known as 'Kash' in industry circles, Mehta had previously served as the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at Croma. ‘Kash’ has also been a key contributor to several technology initiatives, having led SAP’s ecommerce vertical across APAC. He played a pivotal role in India’s consumer internet story, leaving his mark at Tata CLiQ, Baazi, and eBay.

Speaking about his new role, Kashyap Mehta said, "I am thrilled to embark on this unique zero-to-hundred journey. Building a successful tech-enhanced business ecosystem from ground up, without any pre-existing template, is what drives me to embrace this adventure."

Prashant Gagneja brings to the table his 16 years of extensive experience in driving operational success and optimising revenue streams through technology adoption. In his previous role as the vice president of organised trade at BharatPe, he had played a pivotal role in fostering key account relationships. His go-to-market strategy has been instrumental in advancing revenue strategies at several CPG and FMCG giants, including Pepsico, Kellogg, Coca-Cola, and Pernod Ricard.

Excited about his new responsibility at FLS, Gagneja said, “Drawing from my experiences thus far, I aim to champion operational efficiencies and revenue growth through strategic technology adoption.”