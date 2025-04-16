Tata Tech, JLR Hit Major Digital Milestone with SAP S/4HANA Rollout

Tata Technologies has announced that it has made a significant advancement in its partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as they execute their Reimagine strategy. A critical phase of JLR’s Integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (IERP) program has been successfully completed with the deployment of the cloud-based SAP S/4HANA system at JLR’s Halewood facility in Merseyside. This digital transformation is designed to unify global systems, empower teams, and accelerate operational agility, ultimately enabling the faster and smarter development of world-class modern luxury vehicles and experiences.

Advertisment

Strengthening the Digital Thread in Automotive Innovation

Recognized as a leading digital transformation in the automotive sector, this project strategically connects the PLM, ERP, and MES ecosystems, thereby strengthening the digital thread throughout JLR’s global network. This achievement stands as a powerful testament to purposeful collaboration, driven by the Tata Group’s One Tata spirit, where engineering excellence seamlessly merges with innovation. Tata Technologies extends its congratulations to all the dedicated teams whose engineering acumen made this significant milestone possible, as they collectively continue to engineer a better world.

Decoding JLR's Reimagine Strategy

Advertisment

Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) Reimagine strategy, unveiled in 2021, is a comprehensive plan to transform the company into a leader in sustainable modern luxury. The strategy focuses on achieving carbon net zero across its supply chain, products, and operations by 2039, with interim goals to reduce emissions by 2030 through science-based targets.

In order to realise its vision of modern luxury mobility with confidence, the company said in 2021 that it will curate closer collaboration and knowledge‑sharing with Tata Group companies to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practice in next‑generation technology, data and software development leadership. Jaguar Land Rover has been a wholly‑owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, in which Tata Sons is the largest shareholder, since 2008.

The Reimagine strategy represents JLR's commitment to redefining its business model, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and delivering modern luxury experiences to its customers.