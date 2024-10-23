Synology Expands Enterprise Solutions in India with Impressive Growth

Synology has launched its enterprise-level solution blueprint in India. This significant milestone aligns with the NAS leader’s 600% growth in its business sector revenue, contributing to an overall revenue increase of 350% since 2021.

Strong Performance in the Indian Market

Michael Chang, APAC Sales Head, attributed this growth to rising demand in sectors like government, manufacturing, and media: "Driven by the demand of technology trend, such as AI, IOT, digital transformation, and so on, Synology has performed exceptionally well in the Indian enterprise market, especially in sectors like government, manufacturing, and media and entertainment."

ActiveProtect Backup Solution: Simplifying Data Protection

The highlight of the announcement was the introduction of Synology's ActiveProtect series. This all-in-one backup solution simplifies deployment and manages up to 2,500 multi-server environments across multiple sites, providing data immutability and business continuity.

Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC Region, remarked: "The ActiveProtect series is highly suited for the Indian market, with its focus on data recovery and immutability, making it a reliable tool for IT to ensure data security."

Synology's scale-out storage solution was another focal point, offering flexible growth in performance and storage capacity for businesses requiring non-disruptive data management.

To meet the growing need for smart surveillance, Synology introduced the C2 Surveillance Station, a cloud-based video surveillance solution powered by edge AI and multi-layer encryption, ensuring secure monitoring without local recording servers.

Boosting Productivity with GenAI in Office Suite

In addition to hardware, Synology updated its Office Suite with GenAI features to enhance productivity and streamline workflows for better team collaboration.

A Commitment to Enterprise IT Solutions

Joanne Weng, Director of the International Business Department, emphasised Synology's long-standing commitment: "Synology remains committed to empowering IT, the essential foundation of business, by delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, just as we have done since the beginning."

Synology's expansion into the Indian market underscores its dedication to addressing modern enterprise storage and security needs.

