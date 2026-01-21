Snowflake And TVS Next Team Up To Bring AI Closer To The Factory Floor

Snowflake has deepened its presence in manufacturing by collaborating with TVS Next to help factories make better use of data and AI, without adding more complexity to already busy operations.

Announced on January 21, 2026, in Bengaluru, the collaboration sees TVS Next leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud as the core platform for NexOps, its OT/IT intelligence layer designed for manufacturing environments. The goal is straightforward: give manufacturers a single, reliable view of what’s happening on the shop floor and across enterprise systems, and turn that visibility into timely, actionable decisions.

From Fragmented Data To A Single View Of Operations

Manufacturers often struggle with data that lives in silos, machine data on one side, enterprise systems on another, and partner or IoT data somewhere else entirely. According to TVS Next, this fragmentation slows down decisions and limits the impact of AI initiatives.

By building NexOps on Snowflake, TVS Next is consolidating structured, semi-structured, and real-time streaming data into one governed environment. For multi-plant organisations, this means operational data from different sites can be centralised without constantly moving data between systems, helping teams respond faster and with more consistency.

In practice, this unified view supports use cases such as automated downtime tracking, performance benchmarking across plants, and predictive maintenance, areas where delays or blind spots can directly affect output and costs.

Turning Plant Data Into Predictive Action

With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud as the backbone, TVS Next’s engineering and AI teams are using Snowpark Container Services and Snowflake Cortex AI to develop machine learning models that remain governed and scalable. At the same time, role-based access control helps ensure that data access stays consistent and secure across teams.

This foundation has allowed TVS Next to move customers from reactive responses, fixing issues after they occur, to more proactive approaches. Examples include improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), forecasting quality issues before they escalate, and gaining visibility into energy usage across plants.

Over time, these capabilities also support more advanced initiatives such as digital twins and cross-plant performance analysis, helping leadership teams compare operations and prioritise improvements.

A Platform That Also Shapes Internal Decisions

The shift hasn’t just been customer-facing. Internally, TVS Next is using the same data foundation to align decisions across leadership, delivery teams, and customer experience functions. The result has been faster rollout of new offerings, including NexOps-based manufacturing intelligence solutions and global data hubs for advisory and forecasting services.

This internal alignment, the company says, has made it easier to scale solutions globally while keeping them relevant to specific industry needs.

Leadership Perspectives On The Collaboration

“For manufacturers to achieve true competitive advantage, they need more than just tools; they need a scalable, connected, AI-ready data foundation,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director, Snowflake India.

“NexOps, built on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, integrates and standardises complex data models, enabling predictive insights that are essential to driving business value for a connected value chain in the manufacturing industry.”

From TVS Next’s side, the focus remains on practicality and outcomes. “By combining the strength of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with NexOps and TVS Next’s Inspire Consulting Framework, we’re giving manufacturers the agility, scalability, and intelligence to operate smarter and greener,” said Vinod Krishnan, MD & CEO, TVS Next.

A Broader Push Into Manufacturing

As part of the collaboration, TVS Next has become a Snowflake AI Data Cloud Services Partner (Select). Both companies are now working on joint go-to-market initiatives, Snowflake-native accelerators for manufacturing, and connected factory programs aimed at global customers.

Looking ahead, the partnership is also exploring next-generation interfaces, including conversational assistants for operators and AI-driven decision support for plant leaders. The long-term vision is to embed AI directly into everyday manufacturing workflows—across lines, plants, and geographies.

For manufacturers navigating the shift from connected operations to self-optimizing factories, the Snowflake–TVS Next collaboration is positioned as a step toward making that transition more practical, measurable, and scalable.