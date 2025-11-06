ServiceNow, NTT DATA Expand AI Partnership to Drive Enterprise Growth

ServiceNow and NTT DATA, a global powerhouse in AI and technology services, have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate AI-led transformations for enterprises. The deal involves co-developing and co-marketing AI-powered solutions, with the aim of driving automation and operational efficiency across multiple industries and regions.

As part of the expanded partnership, NTT DATA will become a designated strategic AI delivery partner for ServiceNow. In addition to integrating ServiceNow’s AI platform into its global operations, NTT DATA will help customers deploy AI-powered automation to optimise workflows and drive business impact.

A New Era for Enterprise AI Solutions

The collaboration builds upon the two companies' long-standing relationship and marks a significant step towards making AI-powered automation more accessible to businesses worldwide. ServiceNow’s AI Platform is central to the partnership, enabling NTT DATA to scale its AI efforts and enhance customer experiences across a variety of industries, from enterprise and commercial to mid-market segments.

“ServiceNow and NTT DATA are expanding access to AI-powered automation across any industry and any geography to achieve measurable business impact for organisations at every stage of the AI journey,” said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow.

This initiative is not only a win for NTT DATA’s enterprise clients but also for NTT DATA itself. The company will become a "lighthouse customer" of its own, utilising ServiceNow’s AI agents and other solutions to power its internal transformation efforts. These tools will play a pivotal role in streamlining NTT DATA's global business services, improving productivity and efficiency within its own operations, while also serving as real-world examples of the solutions they’re now co-developing for customers.

Joint AI Development for Global Enterprises

The two companies will collaborate on the development of new AI deployment models through the Now Next AI programme. This program integrates ServiceNow’s AI engineering expertise directly into enterprise transformation projects, providing customers with tailored AI solutions that better align with their unique business needs.

By combining NTT DATA's deep industry knowledge and global delivery scale with ServiceNow's AI-powered automation, this partnership is poised to help enterprises accelerate their AI adoption and innovation. NTT DATA will scale its use of ServiceNow's AI platform to enhance operational efficiency, ultimately creating more productive work environments and offering superior customer service experiences.

"Expanding our partnership with ServiceNow is a key milestone in our mission to build the world’s leading AI-native services company,” said Abhijit Dubey, President, CEO, and Chief AI Officer at NTT DATA, Inc. “By combining ServiceNow’s agentic AI platform with NTT DATA’s global delivery scale and industry expertise, we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation, enhance productivity, and achieve sustainable growth.”

The ServiceNow AI platform brings a suite of tools designed to automate workflows, reduce human error, and improve decision-making across business operations. As AI adoption continues to rise, enterprises are increasingly turning to automation to streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency. This partnership offers a critical opportunity for NTT DATA to deepen its AI capabilities, bringing the benefits of AI automation to customers across the globe.

By scaling the use of AI agents and integrating them into a wider variety of business functions, NTT DATA aims to create a more seamless, intelligent approach to work. This means reducing the need for manual intervention in routine tasks, thereby freeing up human employees to focus on more strategic work that drives growth.

For ServiceNow, the collaboration strengthens its position in the global enterprise market as a leading provider of AI-driven transformation. The expanded partnership provides a pathway for accelerating the adoption of AI automation, allowing ServiceNow to tap into NTT DATA’s extensive global reach and industry-specific expertise.

A Strategic Move for Both Companies

The expanded alliance represents more than just a technical collaboration; it underscores the companies’ shared commitment to helping businesses drive AI innovation at scale. As enterprises increasingly look for ways to leverage artificial intelligence to modernise operations, companies like ServiceNow and NTT DATA are stepping in with the tools, resources, and expertise necessary to make this transformation possible.

The multi-year initiative not only positions NTT DATA to expand its ServiceNow business but also reaffirms its position as a leader in global digital transformation services. As the demand for AI-powered solutions grows, this partnership will play a key role in shaping how enterprises deploy and scale AI technologies across their operations.

As part of this multi-year initiative, NTT DATA will begin ramping up the delivery of ServiceNow AI solutions across various industries, leveraging tools like ServiceNow AI Agents and Global Business Services. This delivery scale will continue to expand over time, allowing both companies to help organisations streamline their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive growth through AI-driven automation.

The partnership’s impact will likely resonate across industries as businesses look to modernise their operations and stay competitive in an increasingly digital world. ServiceNow’s and NTT DATA’s AI-powered solutions offer the potential to reduce operational costs, improve productivity, and make work more efficient. Through this collaboration, the companies are providing the tools that will help enterprises lead in the AI-driven future.

The expanded partnership between ServiceNow and NTT DATA is a significant move in the ongoing evolution of AI-powered business transformation. By leveraging their combined strengths, the companies are set to help enterprises across the globe adopt AI solutions that streamline operations and improve the bottom line. As AI continues to reshape industries, this partnership provides an opportunity for businesses to accelerate their AI adoption and operational efficiency at scale.