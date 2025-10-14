Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 Platform Unites Humans And AI

Salesforce introduced Agentforce 360, a comprehensive AI platform that blends human and AI agents within one trusted system, marking the dawn of the Agentic Enterprise. Unlike traditional AI replacing jobs, this platform empowers employees through intelligent assistance that boosts productivity, customer connection, and operational speed.

Agentforce 360 builds on Salesforce’s trusted customer platform by embedding AI agents that collaborate across workflows and teams. Powered by innovations like the new conversational builder, hybrid reasoning, and a native voice layer, the platform integrates with Customer 360 Apps and Slack for seamless collaboration between humans and AI agents.

Advanced AI Features With Real Business Impact

The platform incorporates Data 360 for unified contextual insights, allowing AI to access structured and unstructured data. Its enhanced agent capabilities automate sales, marketing, service, and IT workflows, demonstrated by measurable customer success stories from Reddit, Adecco, OpenTable, and others, improving response times and handling routine tasks.

Slack serves as the interface connecting human agents, AI, apps, and data in real time. The newly launched Slack-native AgentExchange marketplace expands access to AI agents from partners like Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, enabling enterprises to tailor AI solutions across industries.

Agentforce 360 incorporates governance tools and observability dashboards to ensure accuracy and compliance. It supports versatile hosting options and integrates third-party AI through the Model Context Protocol.

Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 platform is now globally available, promising to redefine work with AI as a partner, not a replacement.