Salesforce, OpenAI Partner To Power Agentic Enterprise Era

In a landmark move redefining enterprise software, Salesforce and OpenAI have announced an expanded strategic partnership to merge Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 CRM and OpenAI’s GPT-5 frontier models, creating a unified ecosystem for enterprise collaboration, analytics, and commerce.

For the first time, Salesforce applications like Agentforce Sales and Tableau will be directly accessible inside ChatGPT, letting users query sales data, review customer conversations, or build visualisations seamlessly through natural language prompts.

Sam Altman, Co-founder and CEO, OpenAI, said, “Our partnership with Salesforce is about making the tools people use every day work better together so work feels more natural and connected.”

Connecting ChatGPT, Slack, And Agentforce

The collaboration integrates ChatGPT within Slack and introduces Codex Cloud, enabling developers to tag an AI assistant inside threads to generate or refine code automatically. Meanwhile, business teams can now ask ChatGPT to summarise long Slack conversations or turn discussions into shareable reports—directly in the flow of work.

On the commerce front, Agentforce Commerce will join OpenAI’s Agentic Commerce Protocol, powering end-to-end, conversational buying experiences through ChatGPT’s Instant Checkout feature. This will allow merchants to reach hundreds of millions of users in the U.S. while keeping full ownership of customer relationships, data, and payments.

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce, said, “By uniting the world’s leading frontier AI with the world’s #1 AI CRM, we’re creating the trusted foundation for companies to become Agentic Enterprises.”

Redefining SaaS With Agentic AI

The partnership reflects a fundamental shift in software design—from static, point-and-click interfaces to multi-surface, conversational ecosystems. By merging OpenAI’s multimodal reasoning and Salesforce’s governed enterprise data workflows, the companies aim to create secure, intelligent AI agents embedded across the most-used digital surfaces: ChatGPT, Slack, and Agentforce.

With over 800 million weekly ChatGPT users and 5.2 billion Slack messages exchanged weekly, this collaboration signals how the future of productivity will blend conversational AI with enterprise-grade trust and compliance.

Toward The AI-Powered Agentic Enterprise

This initiative aligns with an emerging model Salesforce calls the Agentic Enterprise — where mission-critical workflows happen through AI agents capable of reasoning, automating, and acting autonomously within enterprise guardrails.

Such frameworks promise faster insights, fewer silos, and a shift toward “AI-native” business operations. The integration of GPT-5 with Agentforce 360 and Google’s Gemini reasoning models offers hybrid AI capabilities, balancing creativity with process precision.