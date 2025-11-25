Salesforce India Sees 47% Growth, Doubles Down on Agentic Transformation

Salesforce, the global leader in AI-powered CRM, has reported a 47% year-over-year revenue growth for its Indian operations, reaching ₹13,384.5 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This growth further cements India as one of Salesforce's fastest-growing global markets, driven by increasing demand for AI-driven solutions, customer-centric innovation, and strategic digital transformation.

Advertisment

Salesforce’s expansion in India is not only reflected in its financial growth but also through a robust, dynamic presence across major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur, now employing over 14,000 people. The company is doubling down on its vision of the Agentic Enterprise: where AI and humans collaborate seamlessly to deliver smarter, trusted business outcomes.

Pioneering the Agentic Enterprise: AI at the Core

One of the major pillars driving Salesforce’s growth is its Agentforce 360 suite, an AI-powered solution designed to enable businesses to embrace the Agentic Enterprise model. This model integrates human intelligence with AI agents, creating a harmonious work environment where both entities can function optimally together.

The Agentforce platform is already transforming businesses across India, including major names such as Air India, Tata Play, Tata Consumer Products, and Bandhan Bank. These enterprises are using Salesforce’s tools to not only improve customer engagement but also unlock new revenue streams by combining automation with human expertise.

"The next chapter of AI belongs to those who can blend technology with purpose," says Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO of Salesforce South Asia. "India has the talent, ambition, and vision to lead this change. Our mission is to help every customer become an Agentic Enterprise, one that is intelligent, trusted, and ready for the future."

Expansion and Skilling Initiatives: Preparing for the Future of AI

Salesforce’s commitment to India extends beyond business success; the company is also focused on community impact. In 2025 alone, Salesforce India empowered over 75,000 learners across the country through its digital and AI skilling initiatives, preparing the next generation with essential skills for the digital economy.

Additionally, India is home to one of Salesforce's largest and fastest-growing Trailblazer Communities, with over 3.9 million members actively participating in innovation, collaboration, and digital transformation efforts.

Advertisment

“The demand for AI-powered solutions is growing at an unprecedented rate, and Salesforce is at the forefront of helping businesses harness the power of AI to stay competitive,” adds Rajesh Gopal, Global Chief Digital Officer at Tata Consumer Products. "With Salesforce’s solutions, we can accelerate our digital transformation, enhance customer engagement, and drive growth."

Community Impact: Salesforce’s Contribution to Social Causes

Salesforce is also deeply involved in giving back to the community. The company has contributed over $10 million in all-time giving to nonprofits and has empowered over 800 institutions with free access to its technology. In total, Salesforce employees have volunteered over 664,000 hours, showing a significant commitment to social causes and community development.

This community focus complements the company’s business model, allowing it to impact not just businesses but also broader social structures by enabling nonprofits and educational institutions to benefit from cutting-edge Salesforce solutions.

With its continued growth and deepening investment in the Indian market, Salesforce is set to play a critical role in India’s digital transformation. The company’s expansion of its Agentforce AI tools, further strengthening its local presence and empowering businesses to transition into Agentic Enterprises, will be a key factor in ensuring its continued success.

"We are not just delivering technology," concludes Bhattacharya. "We are delivering a vision for the future where AI is not just a tool but a partner in creating smarter, more trusted businesses."