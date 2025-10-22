Salesforce, AWS Deepen Collaboration To Accelerate Agentic Enterprise

Salesforce and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are deepening their collaboration to advance the global adoption of agentic enterprises — organizations powered by AI agents that collaborate, reason, and act securely across all business workflows. The move integrates Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 platform with AWS capabilities like Amazon Connect, Bedrock, and AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to deploy end-to-end trusted AI solutions at scale.

According to Salesforce’s latest Agentic Enterprise Index, released earlier this year, businesses are rapidly embracing this model. Between January and June 2025, the number of AI agents created by enterprises grew 119%, while employee-agent interactions increased 65% month over month. These figures reflect the growing role of AI systems in mission-critical workflows, with longer, more complex conversations signalling their increasing indispensability.

Ruba Borno, Vice President of Global Specialists and Partners at AWS, said, "The cloud transformed how enterprises operate, and now agentic AI is driving the next evolution. AWS and Salesforce are making advanced AI accessible, secure, and outcome-orientated through integrations that protect data and accelerate time to value."

Four Pillars Of The Agentic Enterprise

The renewed collaboration between Salesforce and AWS focuses on four core pillars shaping the future of enterprise automation:

Unified Data: Salesforce’s Data 360 (formerly Data Cloud) integrates directly with Amazon Redshift through a Zero Copy data architecture , allowing customers to access, analyze, and act on data in real time without duplication or movement.

Interoperable AI Agents: Businesses can deploy agents across Salesforce and AWS ecosystems using open standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A), ensuring transparent communication and cross-system workflows.

Modernized Contact Centers: Through Salesforce Voice and Amazon Connect, organisations can extend Agentforce AI capabilities to voice-based self-service environments.

Simplified Procurement: Salesforce’s availability on AWS Marketplace, now spanning 30 countries, streamlines enterprise AI adoption via consolidated billing and standardised contracts.

Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships at Salesforce, added, "This next phase of our partnership is about helping businesses evolve into agentic enterprises where every company operates with infinite capacity and speed by pairing human expertise with AI-powered agents."

Transforming Data, Analytics, and Operations

At the heart of this initiative is the belief that trusted data is non-negotiable in the age of AI. Through Zero Copy integration, businesses like 1-800Accountant now connect Salesforce’s Data 360 with Amazon Redshift, gaining unified visibility without complex data replication. This synergy enables 24/7 AI agent support that addresses up to 70% of routine queries autonomously, freeing human teams to focus on complex, relationship-driven tasks.

Ryan Teeples, CTO of 1-800Accountant, noted, "Zero Copy is a significant value driver. With Data 360 and AWS, our AI agents can create personalised customer experiences and deliver meaningful answers in real time."

Further enhancing privacy, Data 360 Clean Rooms, natively integrated with AWS Clean Rooms, allow multiple organisations to collaborate on insights without exposing raw data — a crucial innovation for regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail.

Driving Real-World Transformation

Customers like Toyota Motor North America and Expedia Group are already using these upgraded integrations to drive measurable benefits. Toyota’s upcoming deployment of Agentforce and Claude models hosted via Amazon Bedrock will automate customer service scheduling while maintaining enterprise-grade compliance.

Meanwhile, Expedia Group’s ad division is using Data 360 Clean Rooms to help advertisers measure true ROI by comparing ad performance against verified conversions. This demonstrates how zero-copy analytics and agentic automation are converging to deliver transparent, performance-based workflows.

Since joining the AWS Marketplace in 2023, Salesforce has surpassed $2 billion in lifetime sales, emerging as the platform’s fastest-growing software vendor. The expanded availability across the Americas, Europe, and Asia has made Agentforce 360 accessible to enterprises worldwide seeking AI-ready solutions with built-in compliance and security.

With seamless integrations spanning Agentforce, Amazon Bedrock, and Slack MCP, this partnership defines the blueprint for scalable, secure AI transformation—helping enterprises move from experimentation to execution.