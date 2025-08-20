Saarathi Finance Launches Digital-First Lending Platform with Nucleus Software’s FinnOne Neo

Saarathi Finance, a next-generation greenfield non-banking financial company (NBFC), has selected Nucleus Software’s FinnOne Neo, a market-leading digital lending platform, to drive its technology-first approach to loan origination, management, and collections. This will accelerate Saarathi’s mission to bridge the MSME credit gap in India through a cloud-ready, API-driven lending stack that offers agility, security, intelligence, and speed while conforming to mandated lending guidelines.

Backed by marquee investors, Saarathi Finance aims to reshape access to credit for underserved segments in tier 3 and tier 4 towns in India. The company will leverage Nucleus Software’s end-to-end lending suite, comprising Customer Acquisition System, Loan Management System, Collections, and Mobility solutions, to manage its Loan Against Property businesses.

Saarathi Finance’s strategic vision is centered around:

Bridging India’s MSME credit gap by leveraging technology that ensures scale, speed, and reliability from day one.

Delivering a seamless, digital-first experience through intelligent automation, real-time decision-making, and an agile co-lending architecture.

Building a future-ready, compliant infrastructure that is regulatory-aligned in its architecture.

Leadership on the Strategic Partnership

Vivek Bansal, Founder & CEO, Saarathi Finance, said: "At Saarathi Finance, we are on a mission to transform MSME lending by building a digital-first platform that delivers credit with speed, precision, and purpose. Partnering with Nucleus Software, a leading lending technology provider, strengthens our ability to accelerate go-to-market efforts while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and reducing the service time to my customers.”

Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director, Nucleus Software said: “We are delighted to partner with Saarathi Finance at such a defining stage in their journey. FinnOne Neo is engineered to help next-gen lenders like Saarathi Finance scale rapidly while staying agile, compliant, and customer-centric. Together, we are laying the foundation for a new era in digital lending – one that is inclusive, intelligent, and future-ready.”

A Powerful Synergy of Vision and Technology

This collaboration marks a powerful synergy of vision and technology, bringing together Saarathi Finance’s ambition to transform MSME lending. With FinnOne Neo at its core, Saarathi is poised to launch with agility, innovate at scale, and deliver intelligent, real-time lending experiences. This partnership exemplifies Nucleus Software’s unwavering focus on powering the future of digital-first NBFCs through scalable, ecosystem-ready, and inclusive solutions.

Breaking Down the Buzzwords

Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC): A company registered under the Companies Act that provides banking services without holding a banking license.

MSME: An acronym for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, which form a significant part of India's economy.

API-driven: Describes a software architecture where different applications can communicate and exchange data using Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), allowing for greater flexibility and integration.

Co-lending Architecture: A lending model where a bank or NBFC partners with a fintech company to co-originate and co-fund a loan, sharing the risk and returns.

Outlook

Advertisment

The partnership between Saarathi Finance and Nucleus Software is set to drive a new era of inclusive digital lending in India. By combining a purpose-driven vision with a robust technology platform, the companies are well-positioned to bridge the long-standing credit gap for MSMEs in semi-urban and rural areas. This collaboration is expected to accelerate financial inclusion and set a new standard for speed, agility, and compliance in India's dynamic lending landscape.