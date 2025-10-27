Qualys Unveils AI-Driven ETM Upgrades For Enterprise Risk Reduction

Qualys has strengthened its Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) platform by integrating an agentic AI fabric, expanding support for managing both human and non-human identities, delivering industry-specific threat intelligence, and introducing safe exploit validation. These enhancements, announced at Qualys’ flagship Risk Operations Conference, are designed to help organisations proactively anticipate, prioritise, and remediate the most critical cyber risks in real time.​

The platform’s ETM Identity module provides unified risk visibility and management across on-premises Active Directory, cloud identity providers, IDaaS, and other identity platforms. By consolidating identity and asset risk into a single score, security teams can focus on the most exploitable paths—automating remediation to measurably shrink the attack surface and strengthen defenses against lateral movement.​

Industry-Tailored Threat Intelligence And Validation

TruLens, Qualys’ new module, brings real-time, contextual threat intelligence aligned to each organization’s unique mix of assets and business priorities—enabling security leaders to detect, reprioritize, and address emerging threats with precision. Paired with industry-specific insights, TruLens dynamically ranks exposures like CISA KEV vulnerabilities, so teams can tackle threats with the highest potential impact.​

TruConfirm, another ETM enhancement, proactively verifies whether exposures are truly exploitable within an organization’s environment by executing controlled attack scenarios. This “attacker’s perspective” ensures that remediation is prioritized toward vulnerabilities that present the most actual risk, closing the loop between detection and effective response. Once validated, ETM orchestrates patching, verifies fixes, and updates the risk score, supporting board-level reporting with quantifiable metrics.​

As the adoption of AI escalates, organizations are seeing a surge in both non-human identities and sophisticated attack vectors, straining the capacity of security teams. Qualys’ proactive approach, combining predictive analytics, threat prioritization, and integrated remediation, aligns with industry demand for measurable risk reduction—supported by expert opinions at the conference.​

By unifying detection, analysis, and response in the Risk Operation Center (ROC), Qualys ETM enables enterprises to move from reactive to predictive security—demonstrating real risk reduction as teams protect both human and agentic AI identities in an increasingly complex threat landscape.