OutSystems Agent Workbench Accelerates Enterprise AI Adoption at Scale

OutSystems announced solid early progress for Agent Workbench, its enterprise platform for building and managing AI agents across workflows and data sets. Launched to general availability in September, the platform is now supporting over 5,500 agents in development across sectors including banking, insurance, healthcare, and auctions.

Advertisment

AI Agents Move From Test To Real-World Impact

Leading adopters such as Axos Bank, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Ascot Insurance use Agent Workbench to automate and accelerate critical business processes. Axos Bank deployed AI for real-time error log analysis and document mapping, boosting operational efficiency. Thermo Fisher’s Customer Escalation Agent cuts manual resolution times, and Ascot Insurance leverages AI for KPI assessment in claims.

MAGnet Auctions automated vehicle quality assurance by using AI to verify odometer readings, reducing manual reviews by over 90% and reallocating resources to higher-value tasks. These cases illustrate agentic AI’s practical impact on cost savings, accuracy, and customer experience.

An Open Ecosystem For Flexible AI Workflows

OutSystems supports over a dozen AI models, including popular options like Azure OpenAI, Anthropic, and Hugging Face, enabling enterprises to mix and match based on use case needs. The platform connects once to these models and lets teams deploy multiple agents without repeated integrations.

AI agents work alongside popular productivity and collaboration tools like Google Calendar, Confluence, Jira, and Monday.com, automating scheduling, updates, and task tracking. The company has certified nearly 1,500 AI developers, helping enterprises scale AI capabilities quickly and safely.

Building Trusted AI At Scale

Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems, highlighted that the AI race is won by trusted, scalable AI systems that transform workflows and deliver measurable business results. Agent Workbench’s human oversight features ensure reliability and control as enterprises accelerate AI adoption beyond pilots into production-ready solutions.

OutSystems' global enablement programs aim to empower more organizations in adopting and growing agentic AI solutions, signaling a strong future for scalable AI in the enterprise.