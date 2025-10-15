Oracle NetSuite Brings AI to the Heart of Business at SuiteWorld 2025

At SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas, Oracle NetSuite introduced a trio of AI-driven solutions designed to help businesses work smarter, move faster, and navigate an increasingly complex digital world. The announcements — NetSuite Next, NetSuite Subscription Metrics, and an expanded SuiteCloud Platform — signal a new era in which artificial intelligence is not just a tool but a partner in everyday business. Oracle NetSuite currently serves over 2 million users globally, including 1.4 million active OneWorld (cloud-based ERP solution) users managing multinational operations, 100,000 subsidiaries, and processing 6.4 billion transaction lines.

Taking center stage, NetSuite Next is positioned as the next-generation ERP platform, built to weave AI into the very fabric of business operations. “NetSuite Next puts AI to work for businesses by making it a natural extension of the way they already work,” said Evan Goldberg, Founder and Executive Vice President of Oracle NetSuite. “With the latest AI innovations built in, NetSuite Next can deliver powerful insights as well as autonomously complete repetitive and complex tasks, all with enterprise-level reliability.”

At the heart of NetSuite Next is Ask Oracle, a conversational AI assistant that makes interacting with the system feel intuitive and natural. Users can ask questions, generate reports, or take action across different business functions, all in plain language. By understanding context and reasoning through complex queries, Ask Oracle helps teams act quickly on insights and collaborate more effectively.

Beyond conversation, NetSuite Next offers tools that help businesses spot patterns in their data, recommend workflows, and even analyze documents such as invoices and contracts. Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and the Redwood Design System, the platform combines explainable AI with a unified data model, ensuring transparency and trust. Existing NetSuite customers can switch to the new platform without disrupting their current customisations, with the first rollout planned for North America within the next year.

Alongside NetSuite Next, the company introduced NetSuite Subscription Metrics, aimed at CFOs, CROs, and finance teams running subscription-based businesses. The platform consolidates customer, subscription, and revenue data into a single, actionable dashboard. Goldberg said, “NetSuite has long been the system of choice for the fastest-growing startups and high-tech companies — in fact, 77% of the Forbes Cloud 100 rely on NetSuite to support their growth. With Subscription Metrics, we’re giving CFOs and CROs out-of-the-box metrics, actionable AI-generated narratives, multi-national reporting, and insightful visualisations in a unified dashboard.”

By combining cohort analysis, roll-forward reporting, multi-currency capabilities, and AI-powered insights, Subscription Metrics translates complex data into stories that help finance leaders focus on strategy rather than just numbers. The solution is available today at no additional cost to existing customers, with AI-generated narratives expected in the next 12 months.

Finally, Oracle NetSuite expanded the SuiteCloud Platform to offer developers, partners, and businesses greater AI-driven customisation. From task-specific AI agents to AI-powered coding and workflow assistants, the platform provides tools for building intelligent workflows and tailoring AI to unique business needs. New AI Studios, including Prompt Studio and Narrative Insight Studio, allow teams to define, test, and refine AI outputs, ensuring that automation aligns with specific processes and industries.

Advertisment

“NetSuite is flexible and adaptable so our customers can meet their evolving business needs,” Goldberg said. “The new capabilities in SuiteCloud will help our customers and partners transform how AI works for business by giving them the ability to quickly and easily build AI agents, connect external AI assistants, and orchestrate AI processes.”

With NetSuite Next, Subscription Metrics, and the enhanced SuiteCloud Platform, Oracle NetSuite envisions a future where AI is not just embedded in software but woven into the way companies operate — helping them navigate complexity, uncover opportunities, and make smarter decisions with confidence.

By Shipra Sinha, Lead Analyst, CyberMedia Research (CMR)