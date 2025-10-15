OpenText CE 25.4 Empowers Enterprises With Secure AI Solutions

OpenText has released Cloud Editions (CE) 25.4. This major upgrade shifts focus from “content in context” to “AI in context”, giving businesses tools to drive AI-powered operational excellence built on secure, trusted data foundations. According to Savinay Berry, CPO & CTO, “Every solution we build helps organisations manage, govern, and protect their data while safely adopting AI at scale.”

CE 25.4 facilitates integration of human-generated, machine-generated, and B2B content—essential for the secure adoption of AI and compliance. IDC reports 90% of the world’s enterprise content sits behind firewalls, making strong information management mission-critical for effective AI. OpenText’s recent survey found that 89% of CIOs link AI strategy directly to robust data governance.

Major Innovations For AI In Real Business Contexts

New Aviator capabilities serve various functional and industry needs, including:

Policy & compliance management: Identification and redressal of non-compliance

Document classification and retention automation

Enhanced service management and QA automation

Text-to-code for business user database queries

Audit prep and anomaly detection in supply chains

Carbon emissions analytics for sustainability

To operationalize AI with confidence, OpenText introduces a broad slate of advisory and support offerings—spanning streamlined deployment, modernization, cyber resilience, and tiered ongoing support. Expert teams help organizations map high-value use cases, integrate securely, and boost both productivity and compliance.

CE 25.4 is now available, empowering customers to unlock the value of their enterprise data while meeting the unique standards of their industry and regulatory landscape. This release cements OpenText's role in delivering secure, governance-first information management for business-ready AI.